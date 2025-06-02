Yankees closer's strikeout of Freddie Freeman makes fans stir up World Series trauma

To close out the series finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees reliever Tim Hill struck out first baseman Freddie Freeman to win the game 7-3. However, it led to some bitter memories to reflect back upon for the Bronx's faithful.

Ad

Fans went back to discussing Freeman's walk-off grand slam in Game 1 of the 2024 World Series. To this date, the Bronx's fans are trying to overcome the weight of that loss after the Yankees managed to stop Freeman from snatching the game this time around.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans started expressing their disappointment, wishing it were Hill in place of Nestor Cortes that night. Cortes was the pitcher who was taken deep by Freeman.

"Theres still boone shills that think bringing in Nestor was the right decision loool," another wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Historically bad decision that I will never get over," another fan said.

"Aaron over managing Boone, cost us game 1 and most likely the entire World Series! Tim Hill great lights out in the playoffs but no lets bring in Cortes who has not pitched to face one of the best hitters in the game!" another fan took a jibe.

Ad

Reactions continued to pour as the regret wagon continued:

"Only a few months too late," one fan wrote.

"Slapped that smirk off of Freeman’s face!" another added.

What happened on that fateful night at Dodger Stadium when Freddie Freeman hit walk-off grand slam?

On October 25, Dodger Stadium witnessed a historic moment before they won their eighth World Series title. In Game 1 of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees, Gerrit Cole went deep, pitching six innings and allowing just one run.

Ad

On the other hand, Dodgers' Jack Flaherty kept the game tight. Giancarlo Stanton hit a two-run homer in the sixth, giving the Yankees a 3-1 lead. However, the Dodgers tied the game in the eighth. A clean ninth forced extra innings.

In the top of the 10th, the Yankees regained the lead. With the bases loaded and two outs, Freddie Freeman, whose ankle was badly hurt from a late regular-season injury, stepped up to the plate to face Yankees reliever Nestor Cortes.

Ad

On the very first pitch, Freeman launched a 413-foot home run into the right-field stands. This secured a 6-3 victory for the Dodgers after the fans witnessed the first walk-off grand slam victory in World Series history.

Still to this date, fans blame Cortes for not being able to secure the save.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More