Yankees closer's strikeout of Freddie Freeman makes fans stir up World Series trauma

To close out the series finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees reliever Tim Hill struck out first baseman Freddie Freeman to win the game 7-3. However, it led to some bitter memories to reflect back upon for the Bronx's faithful.
Fans went back to discussing Freeman's walk-off grand slam in Game 1 of the 2024 World Series. To this date, the Bronx's fans are trying to overcome the weight of that loss after the Yankees managed to stop Freeman from snatching the game this time around.
Fans started expressing their disappointment, wishing it were Hill in place of Nestor Cortes that night. Cortes was the pitcher who was taken deep by Freeman.
"Nestor better," one fan commented.
"Theres still boone shills that think bringing in Nestor was the right decision loool," another wrote.
"Historically bad decision that I will never get over," another fan said.
"Aaron over managing Boone, cost us game 1 and most likely the entire World Series! Tim Hill great lights out in the playoffs but no lets bring in Cortes who has not pitched to face one of the best hitters in the game!" another fan took a jibe.
Reactions continued to pour as the regret wagon continued:
"Only a few months too late," one fan wrote.
"Slapped that smirk off of Freeman’s face!" another added.
What happened on that fateful night at Dodger Stadium when Freddie Freeman hit walk-off grand slam?
On October 25, Dodger Stadium witnessed a historic moment before they won their eighth World Series title. In Game 1 of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees, Gerrit Cole went deep, pitching six innings and allowing just one run.
On the other hand, Dodgers' Jack Flaherty kept the game tight. Giancarlo Stanton hit a two-run homer in the sixth, giving the Yankees a 3-1 lead. However, the Dodgers tied the game in the eighth. A clean ninth forced extra innings.
In the top of the 10th, the Yankees regained the lead. With the bases loaded and two outs, Freddie Freeman, whose ankle was badly hurt from a late regular-season injury, stepped up to the plate to face Yankees reliever Nestor Cortes.
On the very first pitch, Freeman launched a 413-foot home run into the right-field stands. This secured a 6-3 victory for the Dodgers after the fans witnessed the first walk-off grand slam victory in World Series history.
Still to this date, fans blame Cortes for not being able to secure the save.