Domingo Germán of the New York Yankees threw the first perfect game in over 11 years on Wednesday, cementing his place in baseball history.

It was the first perfect game since Seattle Mariners pitcher Félix Hernández delivered one against the Tampa Bay Rays on August 15, 2012. German's feat is the 24th in Major League Baseball history.

German said that the achievement was accomplished while he was grieving the loss of his uncle.

As reported by the New York Post, German said:

“Unfortunately, two days ago an uncle of mine passed away and I cried a lot yesterday in the clubhouse,” he said through an interpreter. “I had him with me throughout the whole game. I was thinking about him and it happened. This game is a tribute to him.”

“He would be so happy,” German said of his uncle. “He was always someone who really brought joy to our family. And it happened for him to watch this from up there.”

Germán, 30, pitched all nine innings in the Yankees' 11-0 away victory over the Oakland Athletics and did not allow a single runner to reach base by any means, including a hit, a walk, or by striking out a hitter.

Germán, who retired 27 hitters while striking out nine of them, extended his arms in delight before his teammates flocked to embrace him.

"So exciting when you think about something very unique in baseball. Not many people have an opportunity to pitch a perfect game. To accomplish something like this in my career is something I'm going to remember forever." - Domingo Germán to @M_Marakovits after his perfect game"

The Florida Marlins hired Germán in 2009 as an international free agent. With the Yankees, he made his MLB debut in 2017.

Domingo German was suspended for 10 games in May

Major League Baseball issued a 10-game suspension to Germán in May after he was ejected for breaching the rules on grip-improving substances.

"Yankees Starting Pitcher Domingo German get ejected from the game for having a foreign substance on his hands"

Germán has previously been entangled with a problem involving sticky substances on his fingers twice this season. After being told to wash his hands, he was permitted to continue in a start on April 15 against the Minnesota Twins.

