The New York Yankees are expected to make some strong bids for starters even if Yoshinobu Yamamoto doesn't sign with the team. The team is in need of pitching staff after a number of injuries and free agency departures.

The Yankees currently have three starters in their rotation who are guaranteed to be part of the opening day roster. This includes recent AL Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole, their big money signing from last offseason, Carlos Rodon and Nestor Cortes Jr, who had a poor 2023.

The Yankees will be missing Luis Severino due to injury and are unsure about Domingo German who went into alcohol rehab recently. They let go off an experienced starter in Michael King and a rookie starter Jhony Brito to the San Diego Padres to sign Juan Soto.

Therefore, even if Yamamoto signs with the Yanks they'll be needing one more qualified starter to complete the rotation. If he doesn't come to the Bronx then the Yanks will have their work cut out further.

As per Ken Rosenthal writing for The Athletic, the Yankees are heavily invested in bringing back former pitcher Jordan Montgomery to the team and add a few more names to balance out a strong bullpen if a starter is unavailable to be signed.

"A rotation without Yamamoto would require at least one more starter, and the Yankees, at least internally, have discussed a reunion with free-agent lefty Jordan Montgomery," Rosenthal writes. "The team also could seek to build what one source described as a 'super-charged' bullpen."

Yoshinobu Yamamoto chooses both New York teams as final two in the race for signing him

The Japanese ace has been scouted by almost all big market clubs in the MLB. As per reports, he has only asked for a second meeting with the Yankees and the Mets.

Reports are clear that the Yanks met Yoshinobu Yamamoto; however, a decision seems imminent in the next few days, even if he decides to sign with a team like the Los Angeles Dodgers.

