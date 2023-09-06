Rookie Jasson Dominguez made his MLB debut for the New York Yankees on Friday night at Minute Maid Park. The 20-year-old is the team’s youngest player in the last 39 years.

The Yankees promoted Dominguez to the Majors on September 1, 2023. He was all set to make his MLB debut against the Houston Astros and started off the game by hitting a homer off his first swing during his first at-bat against Astros ace Justin Verlander. By achieving this feat, he became the youngest Yankees player to have hit a homer during his MLB debut.

His achievement put him before Yankees Lou Gehrig, Mickey Mantle, Ross Moschitto, and Bobby Mercer. He is also the fifth youngest player in the history of the Majors and joined the list with Whitey Lockman, Jurickson Profar, Ted Tappe, and Starlin Castro.

Talkin’ Yanks posted a clip of the family of Jasson Dominguez and especially his brother celebrating Dominguez’s excellent feat.

"This is what it’s all about" - Talkin' Yanks had posted on Instagram.

After seeing Jasson's brother's empathetic celebration, MLB fans on Instagram urged the team to sign him up. Here’s how the fans reacted:

During the series between the Yankees and the Astros, Dominguez also became the youngest Yankee to have secured two homers in his first three MLB games. The only player to have achieved that feat before is Mickey Mantle.

Jasson Dominguez surpasses test by competing against World Series Champions

New York Yankees' Jasson Dominguez, high-fives Aaron Judge after they scored against the Detroit Tigers during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Dominguez's abilities were tested when he was scheduled to make his debut against the World Series Champions. The Houston Astros, particularly multi-time Cy Young winner Justin Verlander, are a force to be reckoned with, but Dominguez passed with flying colors.

With that, Jasson Dominguez became the youngest player to make his debut in MLB for the New York Yankees since Melky Cabrera in 2005. He also became the sixth player to register a homer on his first at-bat, thereby following the footsteps of Yankees legend and now teammate Aaron Judge. He is the youngest in the elite list of Yankees players to have made an achievement like that.