Andres Chaparro was a top prospect in the New York Yankees farm system. Through 137 games in Triple-A last season, he hit .247/.331/.444 with 25 home runs and 89 RBIs.

His time in New York is up after the team let him walk in free agency. He did not stay on the open market long, as the Arizona Diamondbacks quickly pounced on him.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Chaparro can play first and third base and is still growing into a high-profile hitter. Arizona did not want to let this opportunity pass them up.

This was not the only move the Diamondbacks made on Wednesday. Earlier, they announced that they had traded with the Seattle Mariners for Eugenio Suarez.

"Wake up, another Cashman L has arrived" one fan posted.

Expand Tweet

"Unbelievable" another fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Yankees fans cannot believe the organization let a player of Chaparro's abilities leave. Especially when the team had a problem with the offense at times last season.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans are viewing this as a huge loss. They wanted to see him get a shot last season, but the organization never let him see the field.

The Yankees have to have a strong offseason

Cy Young Awards Baseball

This offseason is going to be critical for the Yankees. Many front office personnel have their jobs on the line if the team has another disastrous season like they did in 2023.

Injuries and pitching problems plagued the Bronx Bombers last season. Carlos Rodon and Luis Severino struggled to get off the IL to start the season and were unimpressive when they were healthy.

Offensively, the team saw injuries pile up for core players like Aaron Judge, Anthony Rizzo, Giancarlo Stanton, and Harrison Bader. It was hard for manager Aaron Boone to have a consistent starting lineup.

All eyes will be on this team for the next few months. They have some holes to fill, and the fanbase is growing restless.

Expect them to be aggressive in their pursuit of a quality starting pitcher. They have been tied to Japanese flamethrower Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who is the top pitcher on the market.

Expect them to also address their outfield issues. With Jasson Dominguez having Tommy John over the offseason, they need another outfielder, preferably a left-handed hitting outfielder. Players like Cody Bellinger or Kevin Kiermaier could be possible fits.

The Yankees know they have their work cut out for them this winter and will be busy the next few months.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.