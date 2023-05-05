New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole recently found himself in hot water after a recent interview in which he was asked to name his Mount Rushmore of Yankees legends. Cole's response included four names but left out several other big names. While it can be difficult to narrow down such a long list of legends to just four names, fans were ruthless in their criticism of Cole on social media.

Cole has a long history with the Yankees, starting from the 2008 MLB Draft when he was initially selected by the team. However, he declined the offer and instead chose to attend university and play for the UCLA Bruins. Born and raised in California, Cole may not have the same connection to the Yankees as some of the team's fans do. Nevertheless, he has always been a fan of the game and his career has taken him from Pittsburgh to Houston, before finally landing him in New York.

When asked about the Mount Rushmore of Yankees legends, Cole named Babe Ruth, Derek Jeter, Ron Guidry and Yogi Berra. While all of these players are undoubtedly legends in their own right, some fans felt that Cole overlooked other big names, such as Lou Gehrig, Joe DiMaggio or Mickey Mantle. Fans took to social media to express their disappointment with Cole's choices.

"Gerrit needs to do some research," wrote one fan.

"No Gehrig, DiMaggio or Mantle Cole you need to learn Yankee history," Tweeted another.

BMC @BMC24k @TalkinYanks @See_Hendo HOW CAN SOME OF THESE LISTS NOT HAVE MANTLE WTF! @TalkinYanks @See_Hendo HOW CAN SOME OF THESE LISTS NOT HAVE MANTLE WTF!

Gus Fring III @NorthbyNrthwst @TalkinYanks @See_Hendo Not listing Mickey Mantle is pure blasphemy. True Yankees fans know the top 3 of Yanks Mt Rushmore is: Ruth , Gehrig, Mantle. The 4th member is a toss up between Jeter and DiMaggio (and a case could also be made for Mariano). @TalkinYanks @See_Hendo Not listing Mickey Mantle is pure blasphemy. True Yankees fans know the top 3 of Yanks Mt Rushmore is: Ruth , Gehrig, Mantle. The 4th member is a toss up between Jeter and DiMaggio (and a case could also be made for Mariano).

Robert Smithers @RSmithers52 @TalkinYanks @See_Hendo I havent seen one player name the most important key to the late 90s dynasty. Mariano. IMO easily a top 6 Yankee of all time. @TalkinYanks @See_Hendo I havent seen one player name the most important key to the late 90s dynasty. Mariano. IMO easily a top 6 Yankee of all time.

Jack Murphy🐢 @JackMur55023792 @TalkinYanks @See_Hendo To be honest, I don’t think Ruth should be on a Mount Rushmore of Yankees. He didn’t start or end his career as a Yankee, and for a Mount Rushmore, they’ve gotta be 100% Yankees. Just like the president has to have been born in the US. Mantle, Gehrig, DiMaggio, and Jeter, for me @TalkinYanks @See_Hendo To be honest, I don’t think Ruth should be on a Mount Rushmore of Yankees. He didn’t start or end his career as a Yankee, and for a Mount Rushmore, they’ve gotta be 100% Yankees. Just like the president has to have been born in the US. Mantle, Gehrig, DiMaggio, and Jeter, for me

Pitcher Gerrit Cole sets history after completing rare feat not seen in the last six decades

Gerrit Cole has been having a great start to the 2023 MLB season with the New York Yankees. In fact, he has accomplished a rare feat not seen in the last six decades - the Yankees have won all seven games that he has started for them in the first month of the season. This is a testament to his importance to the team and the level of confidence he instills in his teammates. If he continues to play this way, the former Astros pitcher may well be considered for inclusion on the Mount Rushmore of Yankees pitchers one day.

