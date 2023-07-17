New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone once again copped criticism for his side's frustrating loss on Sunday. The Yankees suffered another damaging loss, their sixth in the last eight matches, against the Colorado Rockies.

The Yankees blew a two-run lead in the eighth innings before forcing extra innings.

However, the Rockies emerged victorious despite Aaron Boone's side leading in the 11th innings. An 8-7 win for the Rockies means that the Yankees are now tied in the last place of the AL East with the Boston Red Sox.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While the Yankees' offense has been struggling for most of the season, their manager has come under scrutiny for some of his bewildering decisions. Sunday was no different, as fans blamed the former infielder for his bullpen shocker.

YES Network @YESNetwork Aaron Boone breaks down the series finale loss in Colorado.

Aaron Boone's team was within four points of sealing the game on two occasions, only to squander their lead in crucial junctures. It was the Yankees' first loss in history after having multiple leads of two or more in the eighth inning or later.

Fans were quick to get on the case of Aaron Boone after his side surrendered the lead twice in the latter stages of the Rockies game:

Pete @Kingcuber



Zero accountability or urgency. @YESNetwork This guy sucks as a manager.Zero accountability or urgency.

Anthony VanDette @AnthonyVan83137 @YESNetwork Can a reporter ask serious questions ? My god it’s painful listening to them. You just blew a game and series to the worst team in the NL !

Gerrit Cole's historic outing in vain as Aaron Boone's critics circle

Despite the horrible loss, it was a profitable outing for Yankees' starman Gerrit Cole. The 32-year-old pitcher delivered a strong performance in the first five innings, making his way into the MLB record books.

Cole tied Ron Guidry for the most double-digit strikeout performances in Yankees' history after his 11 strikeouts. The former Houston Astros man reached the milestone in just 95 starts for the Yankees, the quickest by any pitcher with 20 or more such outings.

While Cole's remarkable achievement enthralled the fans, his side's inability to close off the game in the latter stages cost them a victory. Fans felt the pain of the star performer, with some even demanding a trade for the pitcher after the Rockies defeat.

The Yankees will be up against Los Angeles Angels in their next outing with all eyes on Shohei Ohtani, who could walk out as a free agent at the end of the season.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault