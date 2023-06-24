New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone has come under fire from fans once again as they lost the series opener against the Texas Rangers on Friday. The game ended 4-2 in favor of the Rangers as the Yankees' offense flopped in the MLB again.
Fans were enraged with the lackluster performance and pointed to Boone's poor choice of lineup for the loss and blasted the manager on social media after the game.
Aaron Boone has come under severe criticism from fans this season. While it is part of the job description to come under scrutiny in such a high-profile job, the manager has been the one to blame in several situations this season.
The Yankees have scored just four runs in the last 19 innings in the absence of superstar slugger Aaron Judge, and Boone needs to find a solution to their offensive problems sooner rather than later.
After a disappointing 10-2 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Thursday, the Yankees fell to another defeat as their offense let them down once again. The game went into extras with the score tied at 1-1 and both teams managed to score a run each in the eighth innings.
However, the Yankees lineup could not come up with the goods after that and the Rangers managed to get over the line thanks to an Adolis Garcia two-run home run in the 10th innings. The Yankees had no answer to that and left fans frustrated with the final score.
"He is the equivalent of a 4-year-old managing the Yankees," wrote one fan on Twitter. "Worst manager in baseball. Aaron Boone sports analyst turned clown," added another.
Aaron Boone and the Yankees are dangerously close to dropping out of a postseason spot
While the New York Yankees continue to struggle without captain Aaron Judge, and manager Aaron Boone seems to have no answers to their current problems. Both the Yankees' offense and defense look out of sorts, and without Judge's power hitting to help them across the line, they may be in real trouble.
They are dangerously close to dropping to fourth in their division, with the Blue Jays creeping up on them with every loss. They need to get things back on track if they want to have a chance of making it to the MLB postseason.