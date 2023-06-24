New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone has come under fire from fans once again as they lost the series opener against the Texas Rangers on Friday. The game ended 4-2 in favor of the Rangers as the Yankees' offense flopped in the MLB again.

Fans were enraged with the lackluster performance and pointed to Boone's poor choice of lineup for the loss and blasted the manager on social media after the game.

Random Yankees Fan  @RandomYanksFan "I'm going to put Donaldson up to bat for McKinney and we're going to win the game."



-Aaron Boone in his amazing mind "I'm going to put Donaldson up to bat for McKinney and we're going to win the game."-Aaron Boone in his amazing mind https://t.co/2EiLqpIUUA

══JESSE══ @J5GrandslamsMan @RandomYanksFan Aaron Boone is the equivalent of a 4 year old managing the Yankees. @RandomYanksFan Aaron Boone is the equivalent of a 4 year old managing the Yankees.

Ghostofyankeespast @Ghostofyankees1 Worst manager in baseball. Aaron Boone sports analyst turned clown. #yankees Worst manager in baseball. Aaron Boone sports analyst turned clown. #yankees

sam @shamu_sam @RandomYanksFan I don’t care if it was a lefty pitcher, ride the hot hand. Donaldson has done nothing for a year and a half @RandomYanksFan I don’t care if it was a lefty pitcher, ride the hot hand. Donaldson has done nothing for a year and a half

El Hombre Rojo @ElHombreRojo_ @AttigBlake @Yankees Yeah it was real nice of Aaron Boone to take the heat off of IKF (note: only Yankee to get more than 1 bloody hit) by fouling up the game beyond all redemption with his blisteringly imbecilic management @AttigBlake @Yankees Yeah it was real nice of Aaron Boone to take the heat off of IKF (note: only Yankee to get more than 1 bloody hit) by fouling up the game beyond all redemption with his blisteringly imbecilic management 😁

AaronBoone🤡🤡🤡🤡 @CeeTheTruth21 I wish the Yankees losing meant a better season next year. But doesnt. Boone back and same old shit. @Yankees I wish the Yankees losing meant a better season next year. But doesnt. Boone back and same old shit. @Yankees

AaronBoone🤡🤡🤡🤡 @CeeTheTruth21 I look forward to Boone fucking up more than the Yankees winning. I look forward to Boone fucking up more than the Yankees winning.

Spread Love The Brooklyn Way @rayboogie21 @TalkinYanks Exactly why they are where they are because only Aaron Boone would make a move like that @TalkinYanks Exactly why they are where they are because only Aaron Boone would make a move like that

Gazpacho Wontons @baby2thfairy @BryanHoch Is exactly why Aaron Boone is the worst Yankees manager in history @BryanHoch Is exactly why Aaron Boone is the worst Yankees manager in history

Aaron Boone has come under severe criticism from fans this season. While it is part of the job description to come under scrutiny in such a high-profile job, the manager has been the one to blame in several situations this season.

The Yankees have scored just four runs in the last 19 innings in the absence of superstar slugger Aaron Judge, and Boone needs to find a solution to their offensive problems sooner rather than later.

After a disappointing 10-2 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Thursday, the Yankees fell to another defeat as their offense let them down once again. The game went into extras with the score tied at 1-1 and both teams managed to score a run each in the eighth innings.

However, the Yankees lineup could not come up with the goods after that and the Rangers managed to get over the line thanks to an Adolis Garcia two-run home run in the 10th innings. The Yankees had no answer to that and left fans frustrated with the final score.

"He is the equivalent of a 4-year-old managing the Yankees," wrote one fan on Twitter. "Worst manager in baseball. Aaron Boone sports analyst turned clown," added another.

Aaron Boone and the Yankees are dangerously close to dropping out of a postseason spot

While the New York Yankees continue to struggle without captain Aaron Judge, and manager Aaron Boone seems to have no answers to their current problems. Both the Yankees' offense and defense look out of sorts, and without Judge's power hitting to help them across the line, they may be in real trouble.

They are dangerously close to dropping to fourth in their division, with the Blue Jays creeping up on them with every loss. They need to get things back on track if they want to have a chance of making it to the MLB postseason.

