As temperatures drop in the United States, New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman will spend his Thursday night outside in Times Square. Cashman is participating in Covenant House's annual Global Sleep to End Youth Homelessness.

This has been something that Cashman has done for the past 11 years. He was joined alongside NFL star Saquon Barkley and singer Colton Ryan, among other celebrities.

This is just one of the 16 locations doing this event, and it is not just limited to the United States. People from Canada, Mexico, and Guatemala are getting in on the action as well.

Thousands of people will give up their beds and raise money for the unfortunate youth battling homelessness. It is great to see many important figures coming together for this cause.

Here's how fans reacted on X:

"Getting ready for his firing" one fan posted.

"This is why we don't have Soto man" another fan posted.

New York Yankees fans are taking this time to voice their frustrations with Brian Cashman. They are coming off a season where they missed the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

If the Bronx Bombers have another disastrous season like they did in 2023, Cashman could be on his way out. The fanbase has been asking for front-office changes for quite some time now.

Brian Cashman and the Yankees need to bounce back in 2024

GM Meetings Baseball

After a strong offseason last year, re-signing Aaron Judge and signing Carlos Rodon, the Yankees fell on their face. They finished the season with an 82-80 record, nearly finishing last in the AL East.

That is something that cannot happen in 2024. Brian Cashman and the rest of the front office must put their heads together this offseason and change the club's direction.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is at the top of the Yankees list of free agent targets. He is the top free-agent pitcher on the open market and has a huge ceiling. At only 25 years old, his career is just getting started.

Another top target the team has linked itself to is Cody Bellinger. He is coming off an incredible prove-it season in Chicago. He is one of the top outfielders on the open market and is a left-handed bat, which the Bombers are looking for.

Expect the Yankees to be aggressive over the next few months as they try to upgrade their roster ahead of the 2024 season.

