While manager Aaron Boone updated the media that outfielder Giancarlo Stanton is close to starting his rehab assignment, New York Yankees fans refuse to get their hopes up. Stanton has had a history of injuries since joining the Yankees in 2018 and has been on the injury list for long periods in every season so far. As a result, Yankees fans don't have high expectations of his fitness this season either.

New York Yankees fans received a positive update regarding injury-prone slugger Giancarlo Stanton. Stanton has been sidelined with a hamstring strain since mid-April. He sustained this latest injury when he legged up against the Twins on April 15. But, as reported by Chris Kirschner of The Athletic, the Yankees DH has taken another step closer to full recovery.

The Bronx Bomber fans on Twitter, however, were not getting carried away with this news. It is no secret Yankees have severely struggled with injury issues this season. However, the Bronx faithful do not wish to succumb to hope, especially when it comes to a player who has played just over 50% of the games since 2019.

"Oh, Jesus that means an ingrown toenail! Out 6 to 8 weeks," mocked one fan on Twitter. "Awesome, so we’ll have him back for ~3 weeks then do it all over again lol," added another.

The Yankees' offense on the up after good news on Giancarlo Stanton's injury

While not many fans were convinced after the New York Yankees offense swept the Oakland Athletics, their recent victory over the Toronto Blue Jays confirm their comeback. The Yankees' power-loaded lineup looked to be misfiring in the first month of the MLB season, but their recent 3-1 win over the Blue Jays proved that they are back in form. Captain Aaron Judge's blast in the final game gave him the most home runs against the Yankees in franchise history.

With Giancarlo Stanton's impending comeback, their lineup appears even more deadly. Their next game is against the Cincinnati Reds, and they hope to maintain their hitting dominance.

