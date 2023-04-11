The New York Yankees suffered a 3-2 loss to the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday, leading to renewed calls from fans and critics for manager Aaron Boone to be fired. The Yankees have suffered four losses this season, and their record stands at an underwhelming 6-4.

Fans' frustration was palpable as they took to social media to express their disappointment and anger at the team's poor performance. Many directed their ire towards Boone, who has been under fire for some time now. Some went as far as to call for him to be indicted.

The root of fans' frustration lies in the fact that the Yankees have underperformed this season. Despite having a talented roster, the team has struggled to find its groove and has yet to produce the kind of dominant performances fans have come to expect from the storied franchise. Fans feel that Boone is responsible for the team's poor showing, and they're no longer willing to tolerate it.

Boone, who was hired in 2018, has had a mixed tenure as Yankees manager. He led the team to a 100-62 record in his first season as they made the ALDS but were eliminated by the Boston Red Sox. Since then, they have been mostly disappointing.

Despite the team's success under Aaron Boone, some fans feel that he has not done enough to take the Yankees to the next level. They believe that his managerial decisions have been questionable, and that he has not been able to motivate the team to perform at their best.

Some fans have also criticized his handling of the team's bullpen, which has been a source of inconsistency this season.

Here are some of the top reactions:

kayslay__ @KCPiletto I’ve defended Aaron Boone way lore than I’ve ever should have. Tonight was the last straw…..what the fuck kind of a lineup was that??? DJ and Cabrera on the bench??? IKF is a utility player, NOT A STARTER!!!! I’ve defended Aaron Boone way lore than I’ve ever should have. Tonight was the last straw…..what the fuck kind of a lineup was that??? DJ and Cabrera on the bench??? IKF is a utility player, NOT A STARTER!!!!

Yankee Mandela @YankeeMandela @Yankees Boone sure loves "resting" players only to insert them into the lineup randomly in high leverage situations. There's literally zero sense to any of the lineup decisions either he or the front office makes. @Yankees Boone sure loves "resting" players only to insert them into the lineup randomly in high leverage situations. There's literally zero sense to any of the lineup decisions either he or the front office makes.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone has tough task at hand

It remains to be seen what the Yankees management will do in response to fans' calls for Aaron Boone's head.

The team's general manager, Brian Cashman, has previously expressed confidence in Boone and his ability to lead the team. However, if the Yankees continue to underperform in the MLB, the pressure on Boone and the front office to make changes will only increase.

