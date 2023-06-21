New York Yankees GM Brian Cashman feels that the team should do well without superstar Aaron Judge. The executive head of the franchise talked about the depth in the batting lineup and believes that is enough to win games without their captain.

Aaron Judge has been sidelined since spraining his toe while making a play in right field during a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Despite not initially showing signs of discomfort, he later had to undergo scans, which revealed the injury.

This is Judge's second stint on the Injury List (IL) this season, having previously missed games due to a thigh sprain he faced after a game in Minnesota last month.

The Yankees' batting lineup has appeared subpar without Judge, as indicated by their record in the 22 games he has missed this season (9-13). In many of these losses, the pitching staff has received little support from the offense.

However, Cashman went on to claim that the lineup has enough responsible hitters to bail the team out when required:

“Yes. We have a lot of professional hitters, a lot of really good quality hitters that are capable of a lot of great things," the GM said.

Fans were having none of it though, as they took to Twitter to express their displeasure with what Brian Cashman had to say. They feel that without Judge, the lineup is not capable of proving its mettle:

Griffin @Spartian22 @BryanHoch You sit on a throne of lies Cashman @BryanHoch You sit on a throne of lies Cashman

Deb Seymour @DebSeymour51 @BryanHoch It’s not about replacing Judge. It’s about acquiring a left field bat who actually merits daily playing time. The Yankees do not have that player ~ it’s got nothing to do with Judge. @BryanHoch It’s not about replacing Judge. It’s about acquiring a left field bat who actually merits daily playing time. The Yankees do not have that player ~ it’s got nothing to do with Judge.

DON YANKEE 🇵🇷🇺🇸 @DoNSicKaRiO1 @BryanHoch “Yes. We have a lot of professional hitters, a lot of really good quality hitters that are capable of a lot of great things.” @BryanHoch “Yes. We have a lot of professional hitters, a lot of really good quality hitters that are capable of a lot of great things.” https://t.co/CH4bemudAD

Mike Hahn @mikehahn_



1. They’re doing a terrible job at explaining Judge’s injury (because a few torn toe ligaments doesn’t warrant being out for over a month)



2. He needs to man up @BryanHoch I know people are going to come at me but one of two things:1. They’re doing a terrible job at explaining Judge’s injury (because a few torn toe ligaments doesn’t warrant being out for over a month)2. He needs to man up @BryanHoch I know people are going to come at me but one of two things:1. They’re doing a terrible job at explaining Judge’s injury (because a few torn toe ligaments doesn’t warrant being out for over a month)2. He needs to man up

Mickey Shawn @mickey_shawn23 @BryanHoch Withstand that? They're already done! Judge can't hit four timesin the lineup. When he does come back, the 4-9 hitters will still suck! @BryanHoch Withstand that? They're already done! Judge can't hit four timesin the lineup. When he does come back, the 4-9 hitters will still suck!

Jared Silberkleit @JaredTalksLoud @BryanHoch On paper, nothing wrong with this lineup even without Judge. They need to figure out what’s wrong. There’s simply no excuse for a lineup full of all-stars to be struggling to produce offensively. @BryanHoch On paper, nothing wrong with this lineup even without Judge. They need to figure out what’s wrong. There’s simply no excuse for a lineup full of all-stars to be struggling to produce offensively.

angry reasons @angryreasons23 @BryanHoch They have no real left fielder (Bauers is a quality player but not a starter on a good team). They have nothing coming from 3B. They have nothing coming from catcher. And let's be honest, nothing from SS. Other than that, he's right. Lineup is stacked @BryanHoch They have no real left fielder (Bauers is a quality player but not a starter on a good team). They have nothing coming from 3B. They have nothing coming from catcher. And let's be honest, nothing from SS. Other than that, he's right. Lineup is stacked

Mike LaValva @MGLaValva @BryanHoch It hasn’t “come around” for over THIRTEEN years, Mr. Most Overrated GM in baseball history!! @BryanHoch It hasn’t “come around” for over THIRTEEN years, Mr. Most Overrated GM in baseball history!!

DON YANKEE 🇵🇷🇺🇸 @DoNSicKaRiO1 @BryanHoch This a punt year folks , nothing done in the offszn , nothing will be down in the Deadline…pathetic @BryanHoch This a punt year folks , nothing done in the offszn , nothing will be down in the Deadline…pathetic

Brian Cashman assures that the Yankees will not look for trade options to replace Aaron Judge

With the trade deadline approaching, Bombers fans thought their team's management will be looking for alternatives for Judge. Although that isn't the direction the Yanks want to go, as promised by Cashman:

"We’re not going to do any trading to replace Judge. Ultimately, we’ve just got to wait for him to get back. In the meantime, we’ve definitely got a lot of guys that are more than capable of doing great things for us. We just need that. We’re missing it right now, but it'll come around," Cashman added.

The Yankees snapped a four-game losing streak against the Seattle Mariners but are still third in the AL East with a 40-33 record.

