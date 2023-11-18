Yankees fans took to social media to express their frustration and disappointment after the team non-tendered Lou Trivino, one of the three relievers cut ahead of the non-tender deadline. The move, along with the departure of Albert Abreu and Anthony Misiewicz, marks the end of the other half of the Frankie Montas trade from the previous year.

Lou Trivino’s non-tender was somewhat expected, given his projected earnings of over $4 million in 2024 and his ongoing recovery from Tommy John surgery. Trivino didn’t pitch for the Yankees’ bullpen. The team, however, expressed confidence in easily filling his spot with a healthy and cost-effective arm.

"Another cash gem." - Reacted one Yankees fan.

The veteran reliever was part of the blockbuster trade that also brought Frankie Montas from Oakland to the Bronx. Montas, too, is now a free agent, adding to the disappointment of the trade.

Lou Trivino was non-tendered alongside Albert Abreu and Frankie Montas.

Albert Abreu, who spent the 2023 season back in pinstripe after being dealt to the Rangers in 2022, had a rocky performance with a 4.73 ERA and sporadic command. Misiewicz, claimed by the Yankees mid-season, had a promising debut but suffered a scary injury that cut short his time in pinstripes.

"Non-tender Brian Cashman." - Added another fan.

The non-tendering of these three pitchers, along with the earlier trade of outfielder Jake Bauers to the Brewers, saved the Yankees approximately $7 million. This move also opened up four slots on the 40-man roster, providing flexibility for potential acquisitions.

While the team opted to retain catcher Kyle Higashioka for now, trade offers for the surplus of catching depth have been considered, with Higashioka being the likliest to end up elsewhere.

The decision to non-tender Trivino, a familiar face to Yankees fans and a player with potential, has stirred discontent among the fanbase. Many are now questioning the front office decisions, with Brian Cashman facing scrutiny for the team’s recent roster mover. The disappointment lingers as fans hope for a clearer strategy in building a competitive bullpen for the upcoming season.

