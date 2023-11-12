The New York Yankees have shown interest in hiring former Chicago Cubs manager David Ross as their new bench coach. The franchise are looking to replace Carlos Mendoza after he took over the lead role with the New York Mets.

David Ross was manager of the Chicago Cubs for the past four seasons. He had signed a 3-year contract with the Cubs back in the 2019 offseason before signing an extension in March 2022. He was fired from his job last week after failing to make it to the playoffs for a third straight season despite the club finishing with a winning record of 83-79 this year.

Overall Ross had a 262-284 record with a .480 winning percentage. Certainly that wasn't enough for a club like the Cubs who have been on a spending spree off late. They have signed Craig Counsell from the Milwaukee Brewers to take over from Ross.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Subsequently reports have popped up that Ross was offered the Yankees deputy position. Aaron Boone and Ross have been former colleagues while working as color analysts for ESPN before both took up uniform jobs. However, Ross is said to have declined the position, demanding to return only as a manager.

Yankees fans were vocal on social media asking the management to sign Ross and replace Aaron Boone as manager after the latter's struggles this year at the helm of the New York Yankees.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Yankees reaffirm Aaron Boone's position as manager

In a recent interview to reporters, club chairman Hal Steinbrenner reaffirmed Aaron Boone's position at the helm of the club. Despite a poor 82-80 season where the Yankees missed out on playoff contention for the first time since 2016, the team has decided to place full faith in Boone for turning their fortunes around in 2024.

Boone has a 509-361 record with a .585 winning percentage and two ALCS apperances over six seasons as the Yankees head coach.