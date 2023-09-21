The New York Yankees, a team steeped in history and tradition, have hit a rough patch in the 2023 MLB season that has left their loyal fanbase in a state of frustration and disappointment.

The recent series loss to the Toronto Blue Jays has ignited a firestorm of emotions among Yankees fans, with many questioning the team’s performance and leadership.

As the Yankees struggled on the field, falling 6-1 to the Blue Jays, fans couldn’t help but voice their concerns and demands for change.

"Just end the 2024 season also" - voiced one impatient fan.

Who are the New York Yankees fans blaming for their 2023 performance?

One of the primary targets of fan frustration is Yankees manager Aaron Boone and general manager Brian Cashman. Calls for their dismissal have grown louder with each disappointing outing, with fans demanding a fresh start and new leadership to guide the team back to its winning days.

"What would Cashman and Boone have to do to het fired?" - posted one angry fan

Despite a late-season resurgence that saw the Yankees improve their record, it may be too little, too late to salvage their MLB playoffs hopes. The season’s initial struggles have left the team facing an uphill battle for postseason contention.

As the Yankees enter the final stretch of the season, the questions and frustrations of their devoted fanbase continue to mount. Will the team rebound and extend their streak of winning seasons, or are they destined for an uncharacteristic losing season?

Only time will tell, but one thing is clear: the passionate Yankees faithful are not willing to settle for mediocrity, and their voices are being heard loud and clear.