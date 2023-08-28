The series decider between the New York Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays was played out on thin ice as benches cleared twice during the end. Tempers flared as the Rays accused the home team of deliberately trying to hit their batters at the plate.

The series decider between both teams ended in favor of the Rays as the Yanks lost their eighth consecutive rubber game. Things got out of control in the eighth innings with Albert Abreu pitching for the Yankees.

Benches cleared for the first time when Randy Arozarena was hit by pitch and drew a walk. The Tampa Bay batter proceeded to steal second and third base later. After reaching third, Arozarena mouthed some words back at Abreu that sparked another altercation and benches clearing situation.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After the game, Brandon Lowe who was influential in driving in four runs for his team spoke to reporters, comparing both teams and Rays' need to protect their players at this point of time as they are pretty much in contention. Talking about the Yankees he called them a 'last place team' with no immediate requirement to do well on the field.

"It's a last place team against a team that's in contention... They are trying to ignite something. Not worth our time... We need each game. They're not really in each game."

This has infuriated Yankees as they took to X, formerly Twitter, to remind Lowe of the previous success they have had as a franchise.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Rays move two games behind Orioles as Yanks fall six games under .500 PCT

It has been a disastrous season for the Bombers. They are on track to finish a season behind the .500 PCT for the first time in at least three decades. They are now confirmed to be missing their first postseason appearance since 2016.

On the other hand, the Rays are the first team leading the AL Wild Card race and have the second-best record in the American League overall.