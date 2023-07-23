Is Anthony Rizzo back in form? His team, the New York Yankees have been one of the league's worst hitting teams since losing their captain, Aaron Judge to injury on June 4. Finally, fans might have a reason to cheer again.

During the dismal stretch, the team has scored just half as often as when their star captain is in the lineup. Additionally, the team has hit just .225 on the season, representing the second-lowest value in the AL.

First baseman Anthony Rizzo's struggles have summarized those of his team's. Since May 20, In the month of June, the 33-year old hit just .173 in 22 games. With his team on the hook for his $20 million salary this season, fans were wondering when his bat might just wake up.

"ANTHONY RIZZO DID IT" - Talkin Yanks

On Sunday, the team got their answer. In the bottom of the third inning, Rizzo took Kansas City Royals starter Jordan Lyles deep to put his team up by a 5-0 score. It was Rizzo's first jack in 187 plate appearances, and has fans singing his praises.

Bryan @B_reezy32 @TalkinYanks Is Rizzo finally back? Huge if true. Get hot, stay hot.

anthony @amper0627 @TalkinYanks I GOT MY JOY BACK

DB Tips @dbtips101 @TalkinYanks See what happens when you are placed in the proper spot in the lineup consistently

Not only does it represent the longest streak without a home run in Rizzo's career, but it also outlines the opportunities that the Yankees have missed since his last bomb. In the two months since Rizzo's last homer, Los Angeles Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani has blasted 24.

DJ-NY2 @RealGarryC 🏻 🏻 pic.twitter.com/KBAkCsERhf @TalkinYanks I had a feeling he’d have a bat flip day

Joey_onlyfins @Joey_onlyfins @TalkinYanks The dugout was amazing lol

Although there is still much ground left to overcome for Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees, some fans are starting to feel a glimmer of hope. Giancarlo Stanton, who was having some pretty serious struggles of his own, has hit six home runs in his last ten games, and is showing why he was named the National League's MVP in 2017, before being traded to the Yankees.

Ian Milne @Milney1989 @TalkinYanks Well Done Rizzo. So happy for him to get out his HR slump. That dugout banter is great to see. I know its just the Royals we’re playing but its nice to see them having fun.

ColinK @Hott_CoKo @TalkinYanks Rizzo & Stanton both have adjusted their batting stance a bit. Wonder if that’s Casey’s influence

Anthony Rizzo knows how to get it done

While his snap without a home run was undoubtedly as hard on him as it was for anyone else, Rizzo is a player who has shown that he is able to perform. A former World Series champ. Rizzo has been to the postseason, and experienced success there. Now, his team will need a serious drive if they want any chance at making the postseason. Crazier things have happened, but this team is bound to learn a lot about themselves, both as a group and individually, between now and the end of September.

