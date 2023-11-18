New York Yankees fans were elated after the team announced that pitcher Albert Abreu has been non-tendered and is a free agent now. The Dominican pitcher's second stint with the Yankees can now officially be labeled a failure as the team refused to extend him ahead of Friday's deadline. Abreu clearly didn't make a strong impression on the Yankees fans as they celebrated his departure on social media.

Abreu's second shot at breaking into the bullpen seems to have failed in the aftermath of the team's decision to part ways with him. Yankees fans were in agreement with the front office's decision and shared their reactions on social media.

"This is my world series," wrote one fan on Twitter. "Thank God," added another.

Albert Abreu was originally signed as an international free agent by the Houston Astros in 2013 and spent three years in the minor leagues with them before being traded to the Yankees. He spent another four years in the minors after joining the New York side and eventually made his major league debut in 2020.

The Yankees moved him to the Texas Rangers ahead of the 2022 season, who designated him for assignment in less than two weeks before trading him to the Kansas City Royals in 2022.

After being designated for assignment by the Royals, Abreu was claimed off waivers by the Yankees for his second stint with the team in June 2022.

New York Yankees non-tender two other pitchers along with Albert Abreu on deadline day

As Friday's non-tender deadline came upon the world of MLB, the New York Yankees had quite a number of eligible players. Among them, they decided to non-tender three pitchers while extending seven other players they had to make a decision on. Among those let go were RHP Albert Abreu, RHP Lou Trivino and LHP Anthony Misiewicz.

While three players were not offered contracts, the notable names among those that were kept included Gleyber Torres, Nestor Cortes, and Clay Holmes, along with four others.

