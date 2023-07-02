Anthony Volpe continued his rich vein of form as he helped the New York Yankees to a 6-2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday night.

Volpe hit his fifth consecutive multi-hit game. The rookie has been trusted by Aaron Boone and his management despite signs of struggle. There was added pressure as he was filling the shoes of Derek Jeter, who had a highly venerated career as the Yankees shortstop. That all seems to be behind him now.

In the game against the Cardinals, the shortstop hit a second innings RBI triple-off starter Mathew Liberatore. Another single in the ninth helped the Bombers to three-run innings to complete the game. Volpe's batting average has improved to .220 from a low .193 thanks to 12 hits in six games.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Yankees fans took to Twitter to praise his performance.

Chris @gitrdone923 @BryanHoch I hope that's his parmanent dinner from now on @BryanHoch I hope that's his parmanent dinner from now on

hmmmm @Rickymartello04 @BryanHoch So if chicken parm and our 20 year old minor league catcher fixed his swing what r we paying Lawson for @BryanHoch So if chicken parm and our 20 year old minor league catcher fixed his swing what r we paying Lawson for

. @mangled46 @Yankees Promote Austin Wells and fire the hitting coach @Yankees Promote Austin Wells and fire the hitting coach

Anthony Volpe's parmesan dinner that changed his fortunes

A chicken parmesan dinner was all it took for Anthony Volpe to realize where he was going wrong. During a meetup with former minor league teammate Austin Wells in his hometown of Watchung, New Jersey, the 22-year-old realized some errors in his batting stance while examining his performances on an iPad.

Since then, Volpe's form has improved drastically. In the sixteen games, he has recorded 19-51 with a batting average of .373. It is a Yankees high during that time with nine runs scored, five doubles, a triple, three RBIs and seven walks.

The Yankees rebounded from an opener doubleheader loss as the Cardinals took the first game 11-4. This game was supposed to be played on Friday but was rained out. They would be hoping to take the series in the final game on Sunday.

After the Cardinals, the Yankees host division rivals Baltimore Orioles in an important four-game series in the context of the AL East.

Poll : 0 votes