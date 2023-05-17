The New York Yankees' fortunes took a further blow as Ian Hamilton left the game against the Toronto Blue Jays in a 6-3 win due to injury. The rookie was called on early to the game after starter Domingo German was taken off the game for suspected use of a sticky substance.

Ian Hamilton has had a steady growth in the Yanks' lineup, signing a contract with the organization this February. He was designated to the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders after not getting any games in Spring Training, however, was called to the team despite very low major league experience, due to injuries that have plagued New York's rotation.

In the game against the Blue Jays, the 27-year-old came on in the fourth innings to pitch in place of German, who was removed from the game by the umpire crew, after a routine mid-innings sticky substance check after the third innings.

Hamilton looked to struggle from the start as George Springer singled. Bo Bichette came to the box and was walked. There was some parity brought back as Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Daulton Varsho struck out swinging. However, the bases got loaded for Toronto when on his 27th pitch, Matt Chapman walked.

This is where the rookie complained about an injury. He was joined on the mound by his manager Aaron Boone and was subsequently taken off the mound a few moments later. A few innings later it was announced that Hamilton felt right groin tightness.

Yankees fans took to Twitter to voice their concerns about their pitcher:

Ian Hamilton's injury big blow to the New York Yankees

Quite unsurprisingly, Yankees fans are worried about Ian Hamilton's health, as the non-roster invitee this Spring was called up to the majors. He has been used by Boone in pressure situations and so far has been successful to bail them out.

He entered play on Tuesday with a 1.27 ERA in 15 appearances. Everyone would be hoping the 27-year-old recovers in quick time. As announced by the Yanks, Hamilton will be evaluated on Wednesday and is currently heading back to the city.

