The New York Yankees continued their lackluster performance on Monday night, losing yet another MLB game this season. This time they lost to the Tampa Bay Rays who beat them 5-1.

The match between the division rivals witnessed Tyler Glasnow pitching seven commendable innings while the Rays hit four homers early in the match, thereby sealing their victory against the opponent.

With Monday night’s loss, the Yankees ended up with 10-15 in July. After striking out 30 times through their previous two games, they are currently seated in the last place in the AL East. On the other hand, the Rays ended July with an 8-16 record.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Oakland A’s are the only team to have fewer hits as a team this season than the Yankees presently.

The official Twitter page of the New York Yankees posted the final score update and fans showcased their hopelessness for the team.

“FINAL: Rays 5, Yankees 1.” – the post read.

Fans have been ruthless when it comes to dealing with the Yankees these days. With their team losing match after match and presenting a poor performance, the fans have given up hope in the team.

Envy 🇩🇴 @DarthEnvy @Yankees I’m not surprised anymore, I just feel numb at this point lol.

“I’m not surprised anymore, I just feel numb at this point lol.” – one fan said.

“Complete circus show in the Bronx.” – another fan commented.

The Retro Viking 🎮🕹️👾🖥️🖱 @VulgarrViking @Yankees Can we trade Aaron Boone before the deadline tomorrow?

Bryan @B_reezy32 @Yankees This entire organization is a disgrace from top to bottom. Judge and Cole deserve so much better than this clown car.

B1978 @B1978323752 @Yankees Worst July since 75. Jeeze. Time to move on from Boone and Cashman. George wouldn’t stand for this any longer. Bring in @derekjeter

Aaron Judge – the last ray of hope for the New York Yankees

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout during the seventh inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on July 31, 2023 in Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The Yankees have failed to live up to their name this MLB season. To make matters worse, their ace player Aaron Judge missed 42 games due to a fractured ligament in his right toe.

On Monday night, Aaron Judge walked three times and the New York Yankees were held to three hits. They even struck out 12 times, following their 18-time strike in the 9-3 loss against the Baltimore Orioles.

The phenom is still unable to perform his best due to the injury, however, the team hopes for his speedy recovery as their otherwise playoff hopes seem slim.