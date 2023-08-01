The New York Yankees continued their lackluster performance on Monday night, losing yet another MLB game this season. This time they lost to the Tampa Bay Rays who beat them 5-1.
The match between the division rivals witnessed Tyler Glasnow pitching seven commendable innings while the Rays hit four homers early in the match, thereby sealing their victory against the opponent.
With Monday night’s loss, the Yankees ended up with 10-15 in July. After striking out 30 times through their previous two games, they are currently seated in the last place in the AL East. On the other hand, the Rays ended July with an 8-16 record.
The Oakland A’s are the only team to have fewer hits as a team this season than the Yankees presently.
The official Twitter page of the New York Yankees posted the final score update and fans showcased their hopelessness for the team.
“FINAL: Rays 5, Yankees 1.” – the post read.
Fans have been ruthless when it comes to dealing with the Yankees these days. With their team losing match after match and presenting a poor performance, the fans have given up hope in the team.
“I’m not surprised anymore, I just feel numb at this point lol.” – one fan said.
“Complete circus show in the Bronx.” – another fan commented.
Aaron Judge – the last ray of hope for the New York Yankees
The Yankees have failed to live up to their name this MLB season. To make matters worse, their ace player Aaron Judge missed 42 games due to a fractured ligament in his right toe.
On Monday night, Aaron Judge walked three times and the New York Yankees were held to three hits. They even struck out 12 times, following their 18-time strike in the 9-3 loss against the Baltimore Orioles.
The phenom is still unable to perform his best due to the injury, however, the team hopes for his speedy recovery as their otherwise playoff hopes seem slim.