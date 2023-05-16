Aaron Boone's routines are quite well-documented in the world of baseball. It has become his signature act that after every ejection, the Yankees manager proceeds to throw his chewing gum at the opposition bench.

This was seen once again during the game against the Blue Jays as Boone was ejected for arguing a strike call made against Aaron Judge.

The incident happened in the eighth innings on a 1-1 slider by Jay Jackson that landed below the strike zone but was still called a strike. Boone left the dugout and voiced his claims against plate umpire Clint Vondark as the crew chief then proceeded to toss him from the game.

While leaving he made his signature throwing of the gum, which was informally recorded by Statcast to have a speed of 97.8 mph.

gabe @PlayoffTanaka_ Aaron Boone's gum throw via statcast Aaron Boone's gum throw via statcast https://t.co/rW4s7LBuel

Fans made light work of the incident as they asked for Boone to be made part of the already faltering Yankees pitching. Recently, Aaron Boone's bullpen management has come under a lot of scrutiny as the Yankees relievers have been unable to close out important games.

A recent example would be reliever Jose Abreu giving a go-ahead grand slam in the final game of the series against the Rays. With the bases loaded in the fifth, Abreu was asked to relieve. On two outs, 1-2 pitch Taylor Walls struck the grand slam that sent the Yankee Stadium crowd into dead silence.

Thus after Boone's gum-throwing antics, fans asked for him to replace Jose Abreu in the rotation:

Aaron Boone's ejection rewarded with Judge's second homer

For Aaron Boone's satisfaction, he hadn't even reached his office after getting ejected when Judge hit a deep 462 feet center field home run. His second of the game and tenth of the season was the 30th multi-homer game of his career so far.

“I let out a pretty good scream,” Boone said of his reaction to Judge’s second homer. “That was good to see him really stick one like that.”

Boone even said later that during his short agitation and protest, he mentioned to Vondrak that even the Blue Jays were frustrated with the wrong strike calls made by the umpire.

