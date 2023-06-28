The New York Yankees continue to struggle in the MLB as they fell to a disappointing defeat against the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday. The game ended 2-1 in favor of the Athletics and saw the New York team struggle to put up an offensive display yet again.

Most of their offense failed to show up as Josh Donaldson scored a solo homer to put the Bombers on the board. Fans were left furious with the embarrassing loss and took to social media to share their thoughts.

Jacob “Rip” Chavez @JacobRIPChavez @Yankees Embarrassing the only run comes from Donaldson who is hitting .134. Boone and the entire Yankees dugout looks so carless over there is insane. The A’s shut the Yankees down. It’s really just tragic and painful to watch @Yankees Embarrassing the only run comes from Donaldson who is hitting .134. Boone and the entire Yankees dugout looks so carless over there is insane. The A’s shut the Yankees down. It’s really just tragic and painful to watch

Bill Shepherd... @MyGSDogHavoK



I bet Hal didn’t even watch the game…



Lost to a 20-60 team that will challenge for worst record ever @Yankees “I’m a little confused” Hal Steinbrenner…I bet Hal didn’t even watch the game…Lost to a 20-60 team that will challenge for worst record ever @Yankees “I’m a little confused” Hal Steinbrenner…I bet Hal didn’t even watch the game… Lost to a 20-60 team that will challenge for worst record ever

cooch 🦉 @coochieman999 @Yankees “fire Boone” as if he tells the players to have terrible at-bats… the problem is in the roster construction @Yankees “fire Boone” as if he tells the players to have terrible at-bats… the problem is in the roster construction

Luke Garrison (SonicHockeyCoolFanAccount) @SHCBackupAcc @Yankees Embarrassing absolutely embarrassing. If it wasn’t for the Devils getting Tyler Tofolli I’d be so pissed off I’d start cursing up a storm. But I’m not, but if Hal wants and explaination on why we’re angry this is why. @Yankees Embarrassing absolutely embarrassing. If it wasn’t for the Devils getting Tyler Tofolli I’d be so pissed off I’d start cursing up a storm. But I’m not, but if Hal wants and explaination on why we’re angry this is why.

🐸 Matt G 🐸 @MattGambs @Yankees I'm so glad I stopped watching baseball. Y'all are wasting your time watching this poor excuse of an MLB team. @Yankees I'm so glad I stopped watching baseball. Y'all are wasting your time watching this poor excuse of an MLB team.

PMAN0311 @Gruntm2031 @Yankees Poorly constructed team……… 🏻 🏻 🏻 Cashman Poorly constructed team………🏻 Cashman @Yankees 😂😂😂😂😂 Poorly constructed team………👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 Cashman

The New York Yankees have been exposed ever since they lost captain Aaron Judge to an injury earlier in the season. Their offense has been in shambles without their iconic slugger and it has been evident for all to see.

They headed into the series opener against the Athletics with high spirits on the back of a win against the Rangers.

However, once the game got under way, it was clear to everyone very soon that the Yankees were not in the best shape. The Oakland Athletics took an early lead while the Yankees failed to reply.

The only run for NY came from a Josh Donaldson solo home run in the fifth, but they offered little else to bother the A's. The Athletics have been the worst team in the country for the majority of the season, and this loss left fans more humiliated and angry than losing against other teams.

"It’s really just tragic and painful to watch," wrote one fan on Twitter. "You’re an absolute disgrace," added another.

Yankees in danger of blowing up their MLB season

While the New York Yankees currently sit in third place in the division, they are in real danger of missing out on a postseason spot. If they continue to play without consistency, there are other teams breathing down their neck for a postseason spot.

The Toronto Blue Jays and only a game behind them and another slip up could see them fall lower in the table. They will need to adjust quickly to life without captain Aaron Judge if they want to keep their MLB hopes alive.

