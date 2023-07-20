The New York Yankees loss vs Los Angeles Angels was definitely heartbreaking for all Yankees fans and players. The Yankees finished a 1-5 trip that saw them fall to last place in the AL East, marking the first time in 14 years that New York was swept in a three-game series against the Angels. They have dropped nine of 11 games and four straight.

The Angels hand the Yankees their third straight loss.

The Angels hand the Yankees their third straight loss

MLB Twitter fans took their frustration to social media.

"The Yankees suck and will not turn it around this season. They’re horrible, old and cooked. They have no spirit. Season over.@BoBuffettt," commented one user while the other wrote: "Yankees are straight up garbage. Glad that I haven’t wasted a single dollar on those bums this season."

I seriously think Aaron Boone may get fired. #Yankees

The New York #Yankees are a bad baseball club. Bad Manager. Bad Front Office. Bad Players. It is what it is.

This team lacks such basic fundamentals #Yankees

This is pathetic on a level never seen before #Yankees

New York Yankees players displayed the struggles

Carlos Rodón and Tommy Kahnle visibly displayed the team's struggles.

Los Angeles Angels v New York Yankees

On Wednesday, during the Yankees' 7-3 defeat to the Los Angeles Angels, Rodón mockingly blew a kiss as he made his way to the bench, and Kahnle vented his anger on a cooling fan inside the dugout.

Manager Aaron Boone said:

“We stink right now. We’re not very good right now. We understand that and certainly this is a low point for us,” he said. “So acknowledging that we’re not in a good place as a team right now and we’re not playing anywhere near the ball we need to be able to play to put ourselves in a good position at the end of the season.”

The offence itself may be the source of the greatest annoyances. In the three-game series against the Angels, New York struck out 42 times, one less than their all-time high. Sean Casey was hired as the Yankees' hitting coach, but they only managed a.171 batting average during the trip.

