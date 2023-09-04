Yankees fans envision talented next generation as new Baby Bombers sweep series vs Astros - "Sign all the kids"

The New York Yankees swept the Houston Astros for the first time since 2013, enthusing fans. The Baby Bombers registered their third straight win against the reigning World Series champions on Sunday night.

The three-game series against the Astros have revived the postseason hopes of the Yankees who have been struggling for large swathes of the season. While the Bronx Bombers are still a fair distance away from turning things around, fans are excited to see the performance of the youngsters, especially 'The Martian' Jasson Dominguez.

Dominguez became the first Yankees player since reigning NL MVP Aaron Judge to hit two homers in his first three MLB games. His two-run homer at the top of the sixth inning helped the team take a 3-1 lead in the game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"Jasson Dominguez is the 1st Yankee to homer in 2 of his 1st 3 career games since Aaron Judge in 2016!"

Fans also got to witness the arm of rookie catcher Austin Wells as he registered his first extra-base hit with a double in the ninth inning to extend the team's lead to 5-1.

Expand Tweet

The season hasn't turned out as fans would've expected, but the latest surge from the rookies has got them excited for the future. If the Yanks manage a string of wins in the next few weeks, they could have an outside chance of making the postseason.

One fan tweeted:

"Sign all the kids. There’s your rebuild and the fastest rebuild in MLB history"

Here are all the top reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

New York Yankees heading in the right direction with talented rookies

Yankees manager Aaron Boone also praised the youngsters, especially the hard-hitting Dominguez for his record-setting outing against the reigning World Series champions:

Expand Tweet

"Anxiety is your enemy as a hitter, & he's the opposite of that. He goes up there real cool, calm & collected w/ a grin on his face, & there's no tension in what he's doing. You sense that."

Dominguez's teammate Michael King was also awestruck by the power of the rookie as he acknowledged 'The Martian' for his otherworldly powers.

“He’s lived up to every ounce of hype that I’ve heard,” Michael King said. “I heard he was otherworldly and he comes out here and just dominates.”