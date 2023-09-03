Aaron Judge guided the New York Yankees to an epic 5-4 win in the second game to seal their much anticipated series against the Houston Astros on Saturday at the home of the champions.

With the Yankees heading for their first non-postseason appearance since 2016, they decided to call up some youngsters from the minor leagues. There has been an influx on rookies who have replaced big names released by New York.

After taking game one, the Yankees got a further boost, as they went on to win the series on Saturday. Aaron Judge homered for a second night in a row, while rookies Austin Wells, Oswald Peraza and Everson Pereira had RBI-singles. It was Judge's 251st career home run.

The lead changed back and forth with the Astros in the first five frames before the Bombers kept the lead. The Astros were successful in getting starter Luis Severino tired after just four innings. Severino required 104 pitches to get through his quota.

The Yankees bullpen, though, held its own, as rookie Jhony Brito went through 3.2 innings without earning a run. Wandy Peralta capped off the eighth with a single out before Clay Holmes earned his 17th save of the season by closing out the ninth.

Fans were quite jubilant as they took to X, formerly Twitter, to voice their opinions. One tweeted:

"The kids are alright. I never want to see IKF or Rizzo again. Ever."

Aaron Judge and Yankees looking for strong finish to 2023

With only a handful of games left and being 8.5 games behind the Wild Card spots, the writing is on the wall for the Bombers. However, if things go as per plan, the Yankees might be looking for a strong finish.

Aaron Judge - who signed a $360 million nine-year deal last year - would want to end an injury-laden season on a high. The Yanks captain has hit 31 homers despite missing half the season.