The New York Yankees have been desperate for Harrison Bader to return from injury following the outfielder's hamstring strain that caused him to miss the first month of the MLB season.

He finally made his return in Tuesday's 4-2 win against the Cleveland Guardians, raising hopes of the New York faithful. However, in his second game of the season, a collision with teammate Isiah Kiner-Falefa on a ball hit into short left-center forced him to leave the game injured.

While manager Aaron Boone tried to assuage fans' fears, they're already prepared for the worst.

"This means that he’s paralyzed with one eye dangling out of the socket," tweeted one fan.

"So his career is over then," added another.

Here are the top reactions on Twitter:

Bryan Hoch ⚾️ @BryanHoch Aaron Boone said that he thinks Harrison Bader will be OK, he’s in good spirits, but the Yanks will put him through tests Aaron Boone said that he thinks Harrison Bader will be OK, he’s in good spirits, but the Yanks will put him through tests

SLAM CENTRAL STATION @SlamCentralNYY @BryanHoch This means that he’s paralyzed with one eye dangling out of the socket. @BryanHoch This means that he’s paralyzed with one eye dangling out of the socket.

Hernando 8a ⚾️ @OdnanrehS @BryanHoch In any case, Boone will have his favourite duo in Hicks and IKF playing together. @BryanHoch In any case, Boone will have his favourite duo in Hicks and IKF playing together.

Frank @Frank54442938 @BryanHoch When Bader was down after he got hit he said something popped. Hope he is ok! @BryanHoch When Bader was down after he got hit he said something popped. Hope he is ok!

Darrin Ohanesian @Bikerman72 @BryanHoch This team is a complete joke management to players @BryanHoch This team is a complete joke management to players

Things go from bad to worse as Yankees lose Harrison Bader to injury

Harrison Bader was signed by the St. Louis Cardinals in the third round of the 2015 MLB draft. He made his MLB debut for them in 2017 and played for five years before the New York Yankees signed him in August 2022.

Bader has been a bright talent for them since then. However, he suffered a left oblique muscle injury early in spring training, which caused him to miss the first month of the 2023 season.

This season, the Yankees find themselves in a tight spot with a long list of injuries to crucial players. One of the most problematic areas for them has been left field, with Aaron Hicks forced to play there but unable to deliver the expected results.

Hence, fans were desperate for injured players to return from injury and bolster the team's defense in the outfield. All hopes rested on Harrison Bader, the young, quick fielder who had all the attributes the Yankees were missing on defense. However, his second injury of the season has dampened fans' spirits.

While the New York Yankees won the game on Wednesday night, it did not feel like a win, as they lost two crucial players to injury: Harrison Bader and Oswald Peraza.

While the extent of Bader's injury is still unclear, it has dampened hopes for a fightback in the MLB. Bader appeared to take a cleat to the face from teammate Isaiah Kiner-Falefa, but it's unclear whether the injury was to his head or neck. Only time will tell how bad the injury is and the timeframe for his return.

