After finishing their 2022 campaign with 99 wins, Aaron Boone and the New York Yankees expected to have a fairly easy ride back to the postseason in 2023.

Over the past 15 days, the team has managed to muster a meagre .225 batting average. More over, the Yankees now finds themselves in the AL East's last place, nine games behind the Tampa Bay Rays, and going into last night, a game and a half out of a Wild Card spot.

On Monday, the Yankees found themselves in Anaheim to take on the Los Angeles Angels. another team with Wild Card aspirations. Six shutout innings followed by a two-run double off the bat of Oswaldo Cabrera put the team up 2-0, and inning later, Gleyber Torres hit a sac-fly to put the Yankees up by a score of 3-1.

However, it was not to be. Angels starter Griffin Canning struck out 12 over 5.2 innings of work. A two-run shot from Shohei Ohtani knotted the game 3-3 in the seventh. Michael Stefanic walked it off for the Angels in the tenth with a single.

“He was dotting it on the corners, but he’s probably throwing as hard as he has any time of the year… We were able to drive his count up and make him work at least... I thought we did a lot of good things tonight.”

Following the game, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone attempted to explain away his team's failure to win against the Angels, who have also been struggling. Although the former player said he thought his team "did a lot of things right", fans took a different view.

Things have not gone as planned for the Bronx Bombers. Since losing their captain, and then-AL home run leader Aaron Judge to injury on June 4, the team has struggled, especially when it pertains to hitting.

Some of the team's heaviest hitters, who were expected to pick up the slack left by Aaron Judge, have been virtually invisible. Anthony Rizzo, Giancarlo Stanton, and DJ LeMathieu, who account for $64 million of the New York Yankees' payroll, have hit a combined .215 with only five home runs over the course of the last 30 days.

Although there is plenty of blame to go around, and Aaron Boone is getting plenty of Yankees fans have also taken aim at team GM Brian Cashman, as well as owner Hal Steinbrenner.

He thought a mediocre player turned broadcaster with no managerial experience was right for the job.

The team needs new ownership.

The team needs new ownership. @TalkinYanks People can say fire Boone all they want, Hal Steinbrenner is the problem.He thought a mediocre player turned broadcaster with no managerial experience was right for the job.The team needs new ownership.

Aaron Boone's job as Yankees manager is still probably safe

After the heartbreaking loss to the Los Angeles Angels, the Yankees will need to regroup. After a 5-8 run, the team finds themselves in a deep hole. If anyone is to get them out, it will be the experienced Aaron Boone.

