New York Yankees center fielder Harrison Bader left Monday's game against the Seattle Mariners due to a hamstring injury he suffered while running the bases. On a night when the Yankees won the game 10-4, it was a disappointing sight to see Bader leave.

Yankees fans have been frustrated as their stars have struggled with fitness the whole season, especially Bader, for whom it will be a second stint on the injury list.

Harrison Bader started the 2023 MLB season on the injury list due to an oblique injury that caused him to miss the first five weeks of the season. The Yankees suffered in defense without him, having to use Aaron Hicks in his place last time around.

This time, it was Greg Allen who came on to replace him and it looks like the 30-year-old will have to fill in at center field while Bader and Giancarlo Stanton are still injured.

Harrison Bader had been a crucial part of the Yankees lineup this season. He has been impressive from the plate while also being simply irreplaceable in center field. On Monday too, he managed two hits and one run in two at-bats before leaving the field due to injury.

New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays

However, fans seem to have lost their patience with Bader as he still hasn't played a full season for the Yankees due to injuries.

"DO NOT pay this man. Great talent but made of glass," wrote one fan on Twitter. "Damn don't even think about resigning him," added another.

More reactions followed:

Who will the Yankees pick to replace Harrison Bader on the lineup?

The last time Harrison Bader was injured, Aaron Hicks had to pick up the lion's share of the center field duties. This time, with Hicks unavailable after being released, the most likely candidate is Greg Allen.

Furthermore, it remains to be seen how much confidence the front office has in Allen and if they will make any moves to strengthen that area. The Yankees' next two games against the Mariners will give fans an idea of what to expect as they continue to make their push for the MLB postseason.

