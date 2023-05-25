The New York Yankees suffered a disappointing defeat to Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday (May 24), which saw the series tied at 1-1.

The Yankees gave away eight runs in the seventh innings, which took the game away from them on the night. Three New York pitchers gave away runs in one inning, making it the costliest inning for them this season. Fans were in disbelief when they saw their team squander their big lead.

The New York Yankees started on the front foot, with Gleyber Torres opening the scoring with a two-run homer in the third inning. Next was Isiah Kiner-Falefa with another two-run homer in the fourth inning to increase the lead to 4-1. Torres hit a second home run on the night to further extend their lead to 5-1.

However, things went wrong for New York in the seventh inning, with Nestor Cortes Jr. giving away a three-run homer to the Orioles. Next, Jimmy Cordero was put on the mound, who was also taken for two-run double by Gunnar Henderson. Next in line was Albert Abreu, who gave away three runs in three hits, all in the same inning. Fans were shocked with the performance and took to social media to share their thoughts.

"That had to be the worst inning of the season. Right?" wrote one fan on Twitter.

"This inning was like a Videogame when you activate Cheats," added another.

Here are some of the top Twitter reactions:

New York Yankees end five-game winning streak

New York saw their five-game winning streak in the MLB come to an end after their disappointing defeat against the Baltimore Orioles.

In what had to be one of the worst innings pitched by them this season, they gave away eight runs in one inning, which saw the game taken away from them. The series was tied by the Orioles, and now the final game will decide the winner.

