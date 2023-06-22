Rookie shortstop Anthony Volpe starred for the New York Yankees in Wednesday's win over the Seattle Mariners. Volpen put up an impressive defensive performance while also hitting his tenth home run of the season to help the Yankees to a 4-2 victory on the night.

The young shortstop has been one of the few players who has stepped up in Aaron Judge's absence and has quickly won over the hearts of New York fans.

Volpe has made an impressive start to life in the MLB after his opening-day debut. After being selected by the Yankees in the first round of the 2019 MLB draft, Volpe spent time in the minor leagues and exceeded expectations there. He was called up to the Yankees roster ahead of the first game and has quickly established himself as one of the frontrunners for the Rookie of the Season award.

He was at it again on Wednesday in the Yankees' second game against the Mariners. The New York team took the lead on the night thanks to home runs from Jake Bauers and Billy McKinney, while their defense held up well. Volpe made some impressive defensive plays for the Yankees before launching his tenth home run of the season in the seventh inning to give them a 4-0 lead.

Anthony Volpe continues to prove haters wrong amidst severe criticism

Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe recently made headlines following rumors that he might be demoted to the minor leagues to improve his swing. However, he has proven those doubters wrong in his performance against the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday. As always, his defensive work was impeccable, and he rounded it off with a crucial homer to get the Yankees over the line.

