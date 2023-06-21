New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole received a standing ovation from fans in the Yankee Stadium after his performance against the Seattle Mariners.

Cole had an impressive night out, pitching 7.1 innings on the night to help his team to a 3-1 victory and take his record to 8-1 for the season. He has been the most consistent pitcher for the Yankees by far and fans showed their appreciation in the stands and on social media after the game.

Gerrit Cole started his MLB career with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2013 after being selected by them in the 2011 MLB Draft. He went on to play five seasons for them before being traded to the Houston Astros in January 2018.

He then joined the Yankees in December 2019 after signing a franchise record nine-year, $324 million contract. He has built a reputation as one of the best pitchers in the country and has been named an All-Star five times in his career.

He was also the AL wins leader in 2021 and the MLB strikeout leader in 2019 and 2022.

The 32-year-old starting pitcher has been one of the brightest players for the Yankees this season as he continues to put in consistent performances on a regular basis.

On Tuesday, he was the star of the show again as he helped New York to their 40th win of the season after beating the Mariners 3-1 on the night. Cole pitched 7.1 innings, giving away only one run and four hits while getting eight strikeouts.

He received a standing ovation from fans when he was taken off in the eighth innings to go with the praise from fans online.

"The only consistent player the Yankees have had this year," wrote one fan on Twitter. "Cy Young him," added another.

Yankees end four-game losing streak thanks to Gerrit Cole

The New York Yankees entered their series opener against the Seattle Mariners after coming off a deflating series loss against the Boston Red Sox over the weekend.

A lot was riding on Gerrit Cole to snap his team out of their slump and get back to winning ways, and that is exactly what he did. The starting pitcher helped his team hang on to third position in their division.

Cole could well be up for a Cy Young award if he continues this way as the MLB season progresses.

