The New York Yankees have made a splash early in the offseason, sending Jake Bauers to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for minor league outfielders Jace Avina and Brian Sanchez. Even though it may not be the blockbuster move that many were hoping for, at the end of the day, movement is movement.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After flashing his potential for a short period of time last season with the New York Yankees, Jake Bauers will now be given the opportunity to ply his trade with a new club. Although Bauers may not be a household name, some may argue that the move to the Milwaukee Brewers may give him a better chance to win.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

At 28 years old, it remains to be seen how much playing time Bauers will receive with the Milwaukee Brewers, however, it was clear that he was not a part of the New York Yankees plans moving forward. Last season, the veteran finished the year with a rather dismal .202 batting average, however, his 12 home runs tied his career high.

Expand Tweet

Although Bauers failed to produce much for the New York Yankees during his tenure with the club, he had a hot stretch at the end of July that many fans have fondly recalled. In an eight-game stretch, Bauers crushed four home runs, with some jokingly dubbing him the next Barry Bonds.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A closer look at the prospects that the Yankees received in return for Jake Bauers

In return for Jake Bauers, the New York Yankees received a pair of young outfielders, who may not see any MLB action any time soon. Jace Avina is 20 years old, whereas Brian Sanchez is only 19 years old. Given the age of the two players that the Yankees received, some fans have speculated that they could be additional pieces of a larger trade package later this offseason.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The New York Yankees have been heavily linked to San Diego Padres superstar Juan Soto this offseason. Although Avina and Sanchez will not move the needle in terms of a Soto blockbuster trade, they could be additional bodies to add to their trade package.

Expand Tweet

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.