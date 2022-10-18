"Yankees fans are the kings of trash island" "Stop grouping all of us together with these clowns" - MLB fans react on Twitter as Isiah Kiner-Falefa was heckled on his way home; New York Yankees fans respond

The New York Yankees are the most popular and most successful franchise in the MLB. Their fanbase makes a massive chunk of the percentage of all MLB fans in terms of popularity among all teams. You can even go far as saying that they are the most popular baseball team in the world.

Playing for the league's most popular and successful team always puts players on a pedestal. Yankees fans always expect their roster to perform at the highest level. Unfortunately, Isiah Kiner-Falefa hasn't met those expectations this year, at least in the eyes of a part of the Yankees fanbase.

🎃BOWLCUT YB🎃(spooky era) @bowlcut_yb Fans seen cursing out Yankee shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa as he was exiting the stadium. Gotta feel bad for the guy. Fans seen cursing out Yankee shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa as he was exiting the stadium. Gotta feel bad for the guy. https://t.co/ryjrboqF2z

"Fans seen cursing out Yankee shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa as he was exiting the stadium. Gotta feel bad for the guy." - @ Bowlcut YB

After Game 5 of the ALDS was postponed, some New York Yankees fans were spotted heckling Kiner-Falefa while he was in his car and waiting for people to cross the road. MLB fans on Twitter didn't hold back in their criticism of New York Yankees fans.

One fan shared:

Yankees fans are the kings of trash island

meg @yanks_meg @bowlcut_yb “why so people hate yankee fans” hmm wonder why @bowlcut_yb “why so people hate yankee fans” hmm wonder why

Just like in any other case in every other sports team's fanbase, the Yankees fans absolved and distanced themselves from the group of hecklers and claimed that those who shouted at IKF weren't real Yankees fans.

Another fan said:

Stop grouping all of us together with these clowns

Scott Ventura @ScottVentura13 @bowlcut_yb Can we stop calling these people fans? They’re posers and are not accepted by the fan base. Loser energy @bowlcut_yb Can we stop calling these people fans? They’re posers and are not accepted by the fan base. Loser energy

Krista @KristaNicole17 @bowlcut_yb New York fans should never boo our players! I hated Gallo getting booed, hate the booing of Hicks, and hate this. These guys work hard, they have families, and they are Yankees. @bowlcut_yb New York fans should never boo our players! I hated Gallo getting booed, hate the booing of Hicks, and hate this. These guys work hard, they have families, and they are Yankees.

𝕮𝔍🤩 @CJAndersonJr @bowlcut_yb No absolutely not, this is unacceptable. The guy plays his hardest and is a very nice guy that’s been put in a very difficult position. This pisses me off. I feel awful for him. @bowlcut_yb No absolutely not, this is unacceptable. The guy plays his hardest and is a very nice guy that’s been put in a very difficult position. This pisses me off. I feel awful for him.

Whatever the case may be, hostile jeers towards Isiah Kiner-Falefa were totally uncalled for.

New York Yankees coaching staff bench Isiah Kiner-Falefa

IKF has struggled on the defensive side of the ball for the Yankees.

The New York Yankees coaching staff has finally pulled the plug on Isiah Kiner-Falefa. The 2020 Gold Glover has been benched for Game 4 and Game 5 (if it were to proceed) with rookie Oswaldo Cabrera now manning the shortstop position.

It has been a nightmare of a year for the former Gold Glover as he committed an error in Game 1 of the ALDS and fumbled during crucial plays in the Yankees' 6-5 loss to the Guardians in Game 3.

Poll : 0 votes