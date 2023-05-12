Just when things seemed to be turning around for Aaron Boone and the New York Yankees, they went back to old ways after falling to the Tampa Bay Rays in their series opener.

The Yankees are coming off a clean sweep of the Oakland Athletics but failed to continue their winning ways against the Rays. As the losses continue to pile up this season, fans are losing their patience with Boone's inability to turn things around.

New York Yankees fans had high expectations from the team at the beginning of the 2023 MLB season. After making the postseason last year on the back of a high-flying Aaron Judge, things have been disappointing for them this season.

Manager Aaron Boone had a legitimate excuse for the losses in April as the Yankees had lost several key players to injury early in the season. However, with players returning from injury one at a time, Boone is quickly running out of things to say.

Cleveland Guardians v New York Yankees

Aaron Boone's post-game interviews are indeed starting to sound like a broken record. It seems that the manager has to explain losses much more frequently than having to talk about wins. The Rays were on top of the Yankees from the first innings and while New York team only managed to record their first run of the game in the ninth innings.

Their lackluster hitting performances have been a constant part of their struggles this season and fans are tired of it. Many fans took to social media to express their frustrations with Boone and his inability to get the best out of the players.

"Nothing this guy does works out its just insane how he doesnt have a touch on this team after all these years in the position," wrote one fan on Twitter. "Broken record," added another.

YES Network @YESNetwork Aaron Boone met with the media after the game to discuss the series opener against the Rays. #YANKSonYES Aaron Boone met with the media after the game to discuss the series opener against the Rays. #YANKSonYES https://t.co/tGjuuQPy1n

Julio j. Martinez @Wholeeohh88 @snyyankees Nothing this guy does works out its just insane how he doesnt have a touch on this team after all these years in the position @snyyankees Nothing this guy does works out its just insane how he doesnt have a touch on this team after all these years in the position

Aranda @joestheticss @YESNetwork Gutless manager. Can’t properly handle the bullpen in any circumstance. Back to back games with German now he’s screwed it up @YESNetwork Gutless manager. Can’t properly handle the bullpen in any circumstance. Back to back games with German now he’s screwed it up

TF @yypHarmony @YESNetwork Aaron Boone needs to be fired. It’s always the hitting coach or the pitching coach that gets fired; nothing is going to change until Aaron Boone is fired. @YESNetwork Aaron Boone needs to be fired. It’s always the hitting coach or the pitching coach that gets fired; nothing is going to change until Aaron Boone is fired.

Steve @Steve72815228 @YESNetwork He really has no clue and only reads the stats. Watch the games! Let your starters pitch! @YESNetwork He really has no clue and only reads the stats. Watch the games! Let your starters pitch!

Mike F @NYCJayhawk @YESNetwork It’s wild that Cashman and Boone seemingly feel no pressure. I’m old enough to remember when ownership cared about results @YESNetwork It’s wild that Cashman and Boone seemingly feel no pressure. I’m old enough to remember when ownership cared about results

Dylan @Dyl168 @YESNetwork Thought he said they have an edge coming into these games? Got embarrassed @YESNetwork Thought he said they have an edge coming into these games? Got embarrassed

Gstis @GstisGstis2 @YESNetwork This man grew up in a Baseball family, yet can't see a starting pitcher has good stuff @YESNetwork This man grew up in a Baseball family, yet can't see a starting pitcher has good stuff

Aaron Boone and the New York Yankees remain at the bottom of the AL East table

While the New York Yankees managed to win the series against the struggling Oakland Athletics, they seem to fall short every time they face a decent team. They are nowhere near where the fans want them to be in the MLB and it is reflected by their record this season.

The Yankees remain at the bottom of the AL East table with a 21-18 record and no hope in sight. As a result, fans are losing their patience with Boone and the pressure will only continue to mount with each loss.

