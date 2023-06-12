Aaron Judge's absence has plagued the New York Yankees majorly as the team lost the series decider 3-2 against rivals Boston Red Sox. After the series, it is certain that without their captain, the Yanks batting lineup looks mediocre.
Judge has been on the Injury List since last weekend's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Batting for LA, J.D Martinez struck a line drive toward the right on a 2-2 pitch. Judge sprained his toe while completing the catch running behind, toward the Dodgers stadium fence.
Even though it was one of the best defensive plays in the outfield for the Yankees this season, they seem to be reaping no rewards. The 31-year-old's injury has left them with a major hole to cover in the lineup. New York could score a combined total of seven runs in the three-game series against Boston.
The series was tied at one game a piece heading into the finale. The Red Sox took the game in the tenth off a single by Kiké Hernández that scored Adam Duvall. The Yankees, in fact, had taken a lead in the second off a Jose Trevino 2 RBI single. But they had nothing else to show except for a single by DJ LeMahieu in the fourth.
Bombers fans were quite furious as they took to Twitter to voice their displeasure.
"Worst team in the entire MLB without Aaron Judge. Absolutely pathetic," one user wrote on Twitter.
Here are some of the best fan reaction to Sunday's game.
Aaron Judge's return date not yet finalized
Aaron Judge's 10-day IL stint is his second of the season. He already missed ten games due to a strained right hip sustained in a game against Minnesota. Manager Aaron Boone had previously confirmed that the Yankees roster leader didn't break his toe. Had that happened, Judge would miss at least 6-8 weeks of action.
In a recent update, Boone also confirmed that the outfielder has been doing well.
“He is doing a little bit better [Friday] and [Saturday],” Boone said.
The Yankees have lost four out of the seven games without Judge and desperately need to crack a different winning combination.