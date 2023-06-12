Aaron Judge's absence has plagued the New York Yankees majorly as the team lost the series decider 3-2 against rivals Boston Red Sox. After the series, it is certain that without their captain, the Yanks batting lineup looks mediocre.

Judge has been on the Injury List since last weekend's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Batting for LA, J.D Martinez struck a line drive toward the right on a 2-2 pitch. Judge sprained his toe while completing the catch running behind, toward the Dodgers stadium fence.

Even though it was one of the best defensive plays in the outfield for the Yankees this season, they seem to be reaping no rewards. The 31-year-old's injury has left them with a major hole to cover in the lineup. New York could score a combined total of seven runs in the three-game series against Boston.

The series was tied at one game a piece heading into the finale. The Red Sox took the game in the tenth off a single by Kiké Hernández that scored Adam Duvall. The Yankees, in fact, had taken a lead in the second off a Jose Trevino 2 RBI single. But they had nothing else to show except for a single by DJ LeMahieu in the fourth.

Bombers fans were quite furious as they took to Twitter to voice their displeasure.

"Worst team in the entire MLB without Aaron Judge. Absolutely pathetic," one user wrote on Twitter.

Here are some of the best fan reaction to Sunday's game.

Bradley @BradIey98 The Aaron judge-less Yankees are worse than the athletics The Aaron judge-less Yankees are worse than the athletics

Jake Laplume @JakeLaplume @TalkinYanks Worst team in the entire MLB without Aaron Judge. Absolutely pathetic @TalkinYanks Worst team in the entire MLB without Aaron Judge. Absolutely pathetic

Jonathan @Jon_94_ New York Yankees @Yankees FINAL: Boston 3, Yankees 2. FINAL: Boston 3, Yankees 2. Aaron Judge goes down and so does the team. I mean someone has got to step up bro we can’t just wait for Judge to come back. This should’ve been a win. No other words besides pathetic. Get it together twitter.com/yankees/status… Aaron Judge goes down and so does the team. I mean someone has got to step up bro we can’t just wait for Judge to come back. This should’ve been a win. No other words besides pathetic. Get it together twitter.com/yankees/status…

Steven R @Re2pectjeta2 @YankeesNerds It’s upsetting me how people are saying if Aaron Judge was here then we would have won most of these games. @YankeesNerds It’s upsetting me how people are saying if Aaron Judge was here then we would have won most of these games.

Matt Jacob @MattRJacob Yankees run totals in the seven games since Aaron Judge ran through that fence at Dodger Stadium: 4, 2, 5, 3, 2, 3 and 2



Yankees run totals in the six games prior to Judge’s injury: 10, 10, 10, 0, 4 and 6 Yankees run totals in the seven games since Aaron Judge ran through that fence at Dodger Stadium: 4, 2, 5, 3, 2, 3 and 2Yankees run totals in the six games prior to Judge’s injury: 10, 10, 10, 0, 4 and 6

Mike Carbone @MikeCarboneJr



The Yankees are a below .500 team without Aaron Judge. Yankees Analytics Nerds (34-26-7) @YankeesNerds Let’s do an airing of grievances.



Tell me what’s upsetting you the most about the Yankees right now. Let’s do an airing of grievances.Tell me what’s upsetting you the most about the Yankees right now. The fact a 290 million dollar roster is completely dependent on one player.The Yankees are a below .500 team without Aaron Judge. twitter.com/yankeesnerds/s… The fact a 290 million dollar roster is completely dependent on one player. The Yankees are a below .500 team without Aaron Judge. twitter.com/yankeesnerds/s…

fan of the Yankees @realboshek Take Aaron Judge out of the Yankees and they turn into the Bad New Bears Take Aaron Judge out of the Yankees and they turn into the Bad New Bears

Oliver @23thalegend @MissYankee I'm hoping they have rainouts until aaron judge is eligible to come off the IL which is Thursday @MissYankee I'm hoping they have rainouts until aaron judge is eligible to come off the IL which is Thursday

Kevin Gordon @KevinGordon0311 Watching the Yankees without Aaron Judge just solidifies even more why that man was the fuckin 2022 MVP. Dude IS the Yankees Watching the Yankees without Aaron Judge just solidifies even more why that man was the fuckin 2022 MVP. Dude IS the Yankees

Aaron Judge's return date not yet finalized

Aaron Judge's 10-day IL stint is his second of the season. He already missed ten games due to a strained right hip sustained in a game against Minnesota. Manager Aaron Boone had previously confirmed that the Yankees roster leader didn't break his toe. Had that happened, Judge would miss at least 6-8 weeks of action.

In a recent update, Boone also confirmed that the outfielder has been doing well.

“He is doing a little bit better [Friday] and [Saturday],” Boone said.

The Yankees have lost four out of the seven games without Judge and desperately need to crack a different winning combination.

