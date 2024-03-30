“We own your poverty cheating franchise” - Yankees fans mock Astros as offense fails in second consecutive loss

The New York Yankees have won their second consecutive game, and Yankees fans cannot be happier as they open the season with a bang. What makes it more special is that the Bronx Bombers won against their AL West rivals, the Houston Astros.

The Yankees' offense dominated the Astros as they smashed seven runs. Defensively, Carlos Rodon had an excellent game giving up only one earned run. The Astros squandered their one-run lead, which they held till the seventh inning and it turned out to be the only run they would score.

Fans couldn't help but take a jibe at the Astros as their offense failed in their second straight loss. Reacting to the final score of X, fans mocked the Astros for their performance.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"We own your poverty cheating franchise," wrote one fan.

Expand Tweet

Memes of Jose Altuve flooded on social media as fans continued to take it out on the Astros.

"He realized he can't cheat anymore," wrote another fan.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"They made me work" - Carlos Rodon shines despite challenges in Yankees season debut

Despite his success, Carlos Rodon had a few ups and downs against the Astros. Rodon gave up five hits in a span of 4.1 innings, it was a strong comeback for the 31-year-old pitcher. However, he stated it was challenging to battle through the rough spots.

"They made me work, we know what kind of lineup that is and the hitters in the lineup are very capable," Rodon said to reporters.

Rodon touched 98 mph and recorded an average of 95.7 mph, holding a 2.08 ERA after his first outing. His fastball helped him get out of the clutter and he also pitched in 14 cutters that helped him. One of his cutters struck out Yordan Alvarez, helping him to get out of a scoreless inning.

The southpaw was also grateful to the bullpen as they helped in restricting the Astros from scoring.

"We held them to the rest of the other four frames. The bullpen picked me up big time," Rodon continued.

Expand Tweet

Rondon was consistent and confident with his performance. The talented pitcher is eager to take the mound and stay successful in his next outing for the Yankees.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.