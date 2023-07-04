Harrison Bader put up an incredible performance for the New York Yankees as he hit a go-ahead home run in a 6-3 win against the Baltimore Orioles. His three-run shot came in the eighth innings after the Yankees had rallied to tie the game.

Harrison Bader's first go-ahead home run in an eighth inning or beyond completed the comeback after the Yankees were trailing the O's by three runs in the fifth. Anthony Volpe and Kyle Higashioka hit back-to-back solo homers to start the run count.

Volpe then tied the game scoring on a wild pitch by Yennier Cano in the seventh innings. Furthermore, Giancarlo Stanton and Anthony Rizzo hit leadoff singles. Bader on a 1-1 count hit an 81 mph sweeper by Danny Coulombe out towards left field for a 415-foot home run. He lifted his hands in celebration as he rounded the bases.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks HARRISON BADER GOES DEEP FOR THE LEAD HARRISON BADER GOES DEEP FOR THE LEAD https://t.co/Ag9tiycR9I

The 29-year-old showed his offensive prowess properly for the first time since last year's postseason. Bader missed the start of the season due to an oblique muscle injury before missing a further 16 games due to a hamstring strain.

The Yankees have a 26-12 record when the former St. Louis Cardinals man has taken the field this season.

Fans took to Twitter to celebrate his prowess:

Aaron hicks burner @Danfar_6 @TalkinYanks Hasn’t even played a full season and already has a ton of clutch Yankee moments @TalkinYanks Hasn’t even played a full season and already has a ton of clutch Yankee moments

shazil @gleyberdayyy @Yankees HARRISON BADER WITH THE BLAST CLAY HOLMES CLOSES IT OUT AND VOLPE IS STILL HIM !!! DAAAAA YANKEEEEEES WINNNNN @Yankees HARRISON BADER WITH THE BLAST CLAY HOLMES CLOSES IT OUT AND VOLPE IS STILL HIM !!! DAAAAA YANKEEEEEES WINNNNN https://t.co/8B8sDYyuc7

madpooper @scoopacoop @TalkinYanks He was showing bunt lol. We all knew he was going yard. @TalkinYanks He was showing bunt lol. We all knew he was going yard.

tristan (Gabe, forever.) @elyankeelover @TalkinYanks and here I thought the fireworks were supposed to be after the game. lol silly me @TalkinYanks and here I thought the fireworks were supposed to be after the game. lol silly me

Harrison Bader got a small pep talk from Yankees captain Aaron Judge

In the sixth innings of the game, Harrison Bader fouled out to right leaving Stanton and Rizzo stranded. When he headed back to the dugout, he received small words of wisdom from captain Aaron Judge:

“It was a really good reminder from him, which I appreciate tremendously,” Bader said.

The New York homeboy is batting at .261 on 134 at-bats with 26 RBIs and seven home runs. This is already an improvement on his career average of.246.

