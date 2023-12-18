Yoshinobu Yamamoto might be on the verge of deciding his future club. The Japanese pitcher recently asked for a second meeting with two clubs, including the New York Yankees, and fans don't have a good opinion about it.

Yamamoto has been scouted by almost all big-market clubs as the size of his contract is expected to be on the higher side. The 25-year-old has already proved his mettle in the NPB as one of the strongest pitchers, having won 3 Sawamura awards (Japan's Cy Young).

Yamamoto's contract comes with the added baggage of a posting fee that the MLB club that signs him needs to pay to the Orix Buffaloes, his previous team in the NPB. Since he is looking at a contract in excess of $300 million, the posting fee may well stretch beyond $50 million.

Due to this, only big market clubs like both of New York's teams, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs, were noted to be in contention. Even the Boston Red Sox were reported to have an outside if they made a big splash.

Now, it is being reported that the Japanese pitcher had asked for a second meeting with two clubs, the Yankees and the New York Mets.

Yankees fans took to X (formerly Twitter), not looking at a second meeting favorably as Yamamoto might signal his intentions of not signing with the team at the meet.

One fan wrote, "I don’t see it as a good thing, Cohen must have made a ridiculous offer and hes letting them know what it is."

While another wrote, "He’s letting them know the bag Cohen offered him.

Here are a few other reactions:

Where does Yoshinobu Yamamoto fit in the Yankees rotation?

The Yankees need pitching staff in plenty for the 2024 season. Behind Gerrit Cole, the rotation has greatly weakened due to Michael King getting traded away and Luis Severino's departure. Yoshinobu Yamamoto's signing can give the team a much-needed 1-2 at the top of the rotation alongside Cole and others like Carlos Rodon and Nestor Cortes Jr.

