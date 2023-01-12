Aaron Judge re-signed with the New York Yankees after a pretty tense and anti-climatic stint in free agency. The star slugger was almost hijacked by the Giants, who were ready to offer Judge a massive deal, but Hal Steinbrenner refused to give up on their showstopper and managed to re-sign him with a mammoth nine-year, 360 million-dollar deal, which would see Aaron earn at least 40 million dollars annually.

But the buck didn't stop there, as in a glittering press conference to announce Judge's signature, the Yankee management announced that Aaron Judge would be their new captain. Derek Jeter, a Yankee legend, was the last person to captain the team until 2014. Now, the mayor of New York, Mr. Eric Adams, has announced that he is planning to give Judge the key to the city as a mark of respect and his sheer loyalty and commitment to both the city and the ball club.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks



(via Mayor Eric Adams plans to give Aaron Judge a key to New York City(via @1010WINS Mayor Eric Adams plans to give Aaron Judge a key to New York City(via @1010WINS) https://t.co/l1zEYG43c0

"Mayor Eric Adams plans to give Aaron Judge a key to New York City" - TalkinYanks

The Yankee nation took to the comments section to express their gratitude and astonishment at the breaking news. There was a mixed set of emotions at play.

"Well Deserved" - YanksGmenReport

Envy 🇩🇴 @PLTNOPWR @TalkinYanks @1010WINS He needs to bring us a key to a World Series championship @TalkinYanks @1010WINS He needs to bring us a key to a World Series championship

"king of new york" - iamts_ts

Aaron Judge will be carrying a lot of pressure

The New York Yankees are fully aware of the high expectations that have been placed on them by the organization, the baseball community, and, most importantly, the pinstripe faithful as they look them in the face. There are obstacles to overcome when dealing with expectations.

Despite having a strong season in 2022, the Yankees ultimately failed. After failing to participate in and win a World Series, Brian Cashman’s front office and ownership took the initiative in the winter clean-up, leaving Yankees supporters on edge.

Stanzo @ncostanzo24 Let's make 2023 the year the Yankees stop playing "New York, New York" after losses.



Play it for wins & "That's Life" after losses. Or just go 81-0 at home Let's make 2023 the year the Yankees stop playing "New York, New York" after losses.Play it for wins & "That's Life" after losses. Or just go 81-0 at home

"Let's make 2023 the year the Yankees stop playing "New York, New York" after losses."

"Play it for wins & "That's Life" after losses. Or just go 81-0 at home" - ncostanzo24

The front office and ownership have made changes that make a season without a World Series appearance impossible. This is a winning franchise with a history of tenacity and pride. Its legacy is one of success.

A win in the American League East over the next few years is unlikely given the investment made and the captaincy of Judge, who will serve as a sign of things to come. The Yankees must win a championship by utilizing the window they have created with the primes of Gerrit Cole, Aaron Judge, and Pedro Rodón.

Poll : 0 votes