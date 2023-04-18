Aaron Hicks might still require a few more games to return to form but he is definitely lifting his apparel game as he looks to try on some unique footwear.

Hicks will be taking the field in custom-made Mandalorian shoes designed by Lucia Footwear.

The 33-year-old has been with the New York Yankees for six years now, having been traded from the Minnesota Twins. Despite his longevity, he hasn't got the entire support of the Yankees faithful, who still doubt his place in the batting lineup. There have been repeated calls for him to be traded away or dropped, but that hasn't materialized.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans were quick to share their thoughts on social media:

Loubron @loubron_ @TalkinYanks @LuciaFootwearCo Perfect for when he gets sent into the sun @TalkinYanks @LuciaFootwearCo Perfect for when he gets sent into the sun

Rory @Senga2Alvarez @TalkinYanks @LuciaFootwearCo Is that because, like the Mandalorian, he hasn’t been good for several seasons? @TalkinYanks @LuciaFootwearCo Is that because, like the Mandalorian, he hasn’t been good for several seasons?

Papa Cole @papa_cole45 @TalkinYanks @LuciaFootwearCo Get him a mandalorian ship too, while you’re at it, this way he can go visit a galaxy far far away @TalkinYanks @LuciaFootwearCo Get him a mandalorian ship too, while you’re at it, this way he can go visit a galaxy far far away

Hicks batted .216/.330/.313 in 2022 with 8 home runs and 40 RBIs. In the regular season so far, he has batted with an average of .136 and has just 3 hits from 22 at-bats. He has been struck out by opposition pitchers eight times so far.

Regardless of the stat line, Aaron Hicks continues to keep his place in the Yankees lineup as several key players like Giancarlo Stanton have gotten injured. Hicks is expected to play in their next game against the Los Angeles Angels, where he is set to wear his custom-made shoes.

Aaron Hicks turning out to be another Joey Gallo for the Yankees

The Yankees management has been pestered quite a lot by fans to trade Aaron Hicks away.

Looking at the injuries the roster has suffered over the last few months, Hicks has been kept on as a necessary replacement.

That has meant the media drawing parallels to Joey Gallo's time at the Yankees, who had to be traded on deadline day. It looks like a similar trajectory will follow for Hicks.

Poll : 0 votes