Yankees fans roast Aaron Hicks over new custom-made Mandalorian footwear: “He should rock stormtrooper cleats. Those guys never hit anything either”

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Modified Apr 18, 2023 12:18 GMT
Philadelphia Phillies v New York Yankees
Aaron Hicks #31 of the New York Yankees at bat during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Yankee Stadium on April 03rd. [Source: Getty Images]

Aaron Hicks might still require a few more games to return to form but he is definitely lifting his apparel game as he looks to try on some unique footwear.

Hicks will be taking the field in custom-made Mandalorian shoes designed by Lucia Footwear.

The 33-year-old has been with the New York Yankees for six years now, having been traded from the Minnesota Twins. Despite his longevity, he hasn't got the entire support of the Yankees faithful, who still doubt his place in the batting lineup. There have been repeated calls for him to be traded away or dropped, but that hasn't materialized.

Aaron Hicks is gonna be rocking some Mandalorian cleats(via @LuciaFootwearCo) https://t.co/XghHnmJLZN

Fans were quick to share their thoughts on social media:

@TalkinYanks @LuciaFootwearCo He should rock stormtrooper cleats. Those guys never hit anything either
@TalkinYanks @LuciaFootwearCo Strike out looking, he will
@TalkinYanks @LuciaFootwearCo Does that mean we’re sending him to outer space?
@TalkinYanks @LuciaFootwearCo Still feeble, he is
@TalkinYanks @LuciaFootwearCo These look great on the bench
@TalkinYanks @LuciaFootwearCo Perfect for when he gets sent into the sun
@TalkinYanks @LuciaFootwearCo The Mandalorian is now ruined.
@TalkinYanks @LuciaFootwearCo Good thing they won’t be getting dirty
@TalkinYanks @LuciaFootwearCo Is that because, like the Mandalorian, he hasn’t been good for several seasons?
@TalkinYanks @LuciaFootwearCo Get him a mandalorian ship too, while you’re at it, this way he can go visit a galaxy far far away

Hicks batted .216/.330/.313 in 2022 with 8 home runs and 40 RBIs. In the regular season so far, he has batted with an average of .136 and has just 3 hits from 22 at-bats. He has been struck out by opposition pitchers eight times so far.

Regardless of the stat line, Aaron Hicks continues to keep his place in the Yankees lineup as several key players like Giancarlo Stanton have gotten injured. Hicks is expected to play in their next game against the Los Angeles Angels, where he is set to wear his custom-made shoes.

Aaron Hicks turning out to be another Joey Gallo for the Yankees

The Yankees management has been pestered quite a lot by fans to trade Aaron Hicks away.

Looking at the injuries the roster has suffered over the last few months, Hicks has been kept on as a necessary replacement.

That has meant the media drawing parallels to Joey Gallo's time at the Yankees, who had to be traded on deadline day. It looks like a similar trajectory will follow for Hicks.

