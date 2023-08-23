The New York Yankees were unable to pull themselves out of the rut as they fell to another defeat, this time at the hands of the Washington Nationals.

The Yankees' 2-1 loss to the Nationals marked their ninth consecutive loss in the MLB, the longest losing streak since September 1982.

While their fans have long given up hope of getting anything out of the season, they took a sarcastic approach in their reaction to the newest low.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Yankees are no doubt having one of the worst seasons in their entire history in the MLB. Having made a decent start to the campaign, they started slacking off after captain Aaron Judge was injured for over a month.

Their dependence on their captain was exposed and they failed to perform without him. Now, even after his return, they are still no better as Judge himself is struggling to get going.

Wednesday's opponents were surely their best chance to break their losing streak. The Nationals themselves are a team comfortably below .500 in the MLB and have been one of the weaker teams in the MLB this season.

Moreover, New York had pitcher Carlos Rodon returning from the injured list and had also called up the like of Everson Pereira and Oswald Peraza. However, they still lost the game and fans continued to thrash them on social media.

"On a historic roll…of being terrible," wrote one fan on Twitter. "Nine in a row baby wooo let's get to double digits," added another.

Carlos Rodon shines on return for the Yankees

While the New York Yankees can't seem to break their losing streak in the MLB, starting pitcher Carlos Rodon made an impressive return from the 15-day injured list on Tuesday.

Rodon pitched six strong innings on the night, giving up only one run, which was a homer from Carter Kieboom in the third. Otherwise, Rodon's outing was the only positive part of the night in which the Yankees' offense once again crumbled without being a threat.