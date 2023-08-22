New York Yankees fans are absolutely thrilled that one of their star prospects, Everson Pereira, will finally be making his MLB debut.

The last few months of the Yankees season has gone just about as poorly as could be imagined, so they are happy to have something to cheer about. He has been in the minor league system since 2017 and has to be ready for this moment.

In 2023, he has shown flashes of greatness, with a diverse skillset defensively and a very consistent offensive presence. Across Triple-A and Double-A, he is hitting for a batting average of .300 and has 18 home runs. He is not a power hitter in his current form, but has the ability to get on base, which the Yankees would greatly benefit from.

The New York Yankees shared a post welcoming Everson Pereira to the team which sparked fans' excitement.

Pereira will be playing left field, which has fans desperately hoping he can perform well in that spot. The team has cycled through left fielders for years now, with management seemingly incapable of permantly filling the role. If he can, he will be the answer that all these fired up fans have been begging for.

For many fans, there is a sense of relief that the Yankees have finally made the call to bring him up. Everson Pereira is the third best prospect in their farm system, and fans have been calling for him to don the pinstripes for years now.

The downside of these promotions is that it likely indicates the Yankees are abandoning their playoff hopes.

It is hard to blame them considering their standing in the American League East, but dissapointing regardless.

Everson Pereira could be one of the few bright spots of the rest of the Yankees season, even he reaches his high expectations.

Can Everson Pereira become an everyday starter for the Yankees by 2024?

Pereira needs to hit the ground running against the Washington Nationals and build off that momentum for the rest of the season. He will get opportunites against some of the best teams in the league, including the Houston Astros and Toronto Blue Jays. If he can play well against them, he can play well against anybody.

Assuming he gets the playing time he needs, he has the talent needed to join the team on a daily basis. Similar to Anthony Volpe in 2023, 2024 could be Pereira's rookie campaign in MLB.