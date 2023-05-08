Yankees fans' frustrations with Aaron Hicks seems to have no ends as the 33-year-old faltered again in their 8-7 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays in extra innings. New York went down fighting in a ten innings thriller as Tampa Bay walked it off to win the series decider.

In the game, Aaron Hicks got a double in the top of the fourth driving in a run for Jose Trevino, his first extra base hit of the season. In the top of the tenth, Hicks was chosen as the automatic second base runner for the Yanks. Anthony Volpe's line drive out, resulted in him proceeding to the third base.

With Gleyber Torres hitting a grounder to the shortstop, Hicks made his way towards the home plate but was surrounded by Tampa Bay players trying to tag him out. In the process, pitcher Garrett Cleavinger tumbled near the foul line injuring his leg and was unable to tag Aaron Hicks.

But to fans' dismay, the Yankees left fielder sat on the ground assuming he had been tagged and the umpire had called the play. When realising this, he tried to scamper through to home plate where he was eventually tagged by #17 Issac Paredes. The rundown was long enough for Torres to reach third.

Fans took to Twitter to vent their frustration at the lack of judgement showed by the outfielder.

sports_feen @sports_feenz @TalkinYanks Man. Hicks annoys me. No major league player easily gives up on the play more than that dude. @TalkinYanks Man. Hicks annoys me. No major league player easily gives up on the play more than that dude.

Atlas George @Atlas_George028 Aaron hicks makes me understand why some people hate baseball Aaron hicks makes me understand why some people hate baseball

It’s frustrating to watch us catering to him. @TalkinYanks This guy doesn’t play at the professional level.It’s frustrating to watch us catering to him. @TalkinYanks This guy doesn’t play at the professional level. It’s frustrating to watch us catering to him.

Unreal @TalkinYanks He wasn’t even tagged but just sat thereUnreal @TalkinYanks He wasn’t even tagged but just sat there Unreal

Ethan (18-17) @Ethan628821 @TalkinYanks HE COULD HAVE SCORED IF HE DIDNT SIT THERE @TalkinYanks HE COULD HAVE SCORED IF HE DIDNT SIT THERE

Noel Abasolo @EAbasolo23 @TalkinYanks Why did Hicks even take off in the first place on a grounder with the infield in?! @TalkinYanks Why did Hicks even take off in the first place on a grounder with the infield in?!

Hugh G Rection @BoulOfSoup69 @TalkinYanks Aaron hicks is literally the worst baseball player of all time @TalkinYanks Aaron hicks is literally the worst baseball player of all time

Tyler Olsson @TylerOlsson @TalkinYanks HICKS STOPPED RUNNING AND NOTHING WILL HAPPEN BECAUSE THERE IS NO ACCOUNTABILITY ON THIS TEAM BECAUSE AARON BOONE IS THE MANAGER. @TalkinYanks HICKS STOPPED RUNNING AND NOTHING WILL HAPPEN BECAUSE THERE IS NO ACCOUNTABILITY ON THIS TEAM BECAUSE AARON BOONE IS THE MANAGER.

Julian Cunningham @thegioplay @TalkinYanks HOW DOES HE NOT SCORE WHEN IT WAS DROPPED @TalkinYanks HOW DOES HE NOT SCORE WHEN IT WAS DROPPED

akshanwineandliquor @ABwineandliquor @TalkinYanks WHY THIS MAN IS STILL IN A NEW YORK YANKEE UNIFORM IS BEYOND ME LOL @TalkinYanks WHY THIS MAN IS STILL IN A NEW YORK YANKEE UNIFORM IS BEYOND ME LOL 😂

New York Yankees management's reluctancy to remove Aaron Hicks from the lineup

The 33-year-old has been with the New York Yankees for six years now, having been traded from the Minnesota Twins. Despite his longevity, he hasn't got the entire support of the Yankees faithful, who still doubt his place in the batting lineup.

There have been repeated calls for him to be traded away or dropped, but that hasn't materialized. Looking at the injuries the roster has suffered over the last few months, Aaron Hicks has been retained as a necessary replacement.

