Yankees fans' frustrations with Aaron Hicks seems to have no ends as the 33-year-old faltered again in their 8-7 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays in extra innings. New York went down fighting in a ten innings thriller as Tampa Bay walked it off to win the series decider.
In the game, Aaron Hicks got a double in the top of the fourth driving in a run for Jose Trevino, his first extra base hit of the season. In the top of the tenth, Hicks was chosen as the automatic second base runner for the Yanks. Anthony Volpe's line drive out, resulted in him proceeding to the third base.
With Gleyber Torres hitting a grounder to the shortstop, Hicks made his way towards the home plate but was surrounded by Tampa Bay players trying to tag him out. In the process, pitcher Garrett Cleavinger tumbled near the foul line injuring his leg and was unable to tag Aaron Hicks.
But to fans' dismay, the Yankees left fielder sat on the ground assuming he had been tagged and the umpire had called the play. When realising this, he tried to scamper through to home plate where he was eventually tagged by #17 Issac Paredes. The rundown was long enough for Torres to reach third.
Fans took to Twitter to vent their frustration at the lack of judgement showed by the outfielder.
New York Yankees management's reluctancy to remove Aaron Hicks from the lineup
The 33-year-old has been with the New York Yankees for six years now, having been traded from the Minnesota Twins. Despite his longevity, he hasn't got the entire support of the Yankees faithful, who still doubt his place in the batting lineup.
There have been repeated calls for him to be traded away or dropped, but that hasn't materialized. Looking at the injuries the roster has suffered over the last few months, Aaron Hicks has been retained as a necessary replacement.