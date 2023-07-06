New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone has come under fire from fans yet again after his team's 6-3 defeat to the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday.

The Orioles came out on top after making a comeback in the later part of the game. Yankees fans were unhappy with Boone's in-game decisions and took to social media to express their frustrations with the manager.

Aaron Boone is a former MLB player who has been the manager of the New York Yankees since 2018. During that time, the Yankees have failed to lift a World Series title, and their drought in the MLB continues.

Fans were hoping to see the team do better this season, but so far it has been more of the same. The team has heavily relied on captain Aaron Judge and their performance without him has been inconsistent at best.

The series against the Baltimore Orioles is turning out to be just that. After winning the first two games of the series, the Yankees threw away an early lead to go on and lose the game 6-3.

There were some questionable bullpen decisions from manager Aaron Boone, putting on Nick Ramirez in a crucial time backfired while the omission of Clay Holmes was also criticized.

Fans took to social media to blast Boone for his decisions and called for management of the team.

"Why not Holmes pitching fucking Boone is the worst I hate that clown," wrote one fan on Twitter. "Worst manager in baseball," added another.

Aaron Boone's Yankees unlikely to win anything with rollercoaster results

As the New York Yankees continue their rollercoaster of a season, they are not inspiring fans who have hopes of seeing them win a World Series title. Aaron Boone and his players are unable to maintain consistency in the MLB while captain Aaron Judge is out injured.

A lot depends on Judge's return to action and everyone involved with the Yankees will be hoping to see him back in action sooner rather than later.

