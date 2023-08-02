General manager Brian Cashman said that the New York Yankees still have two months to prove their mettle and that they would be best served by allowing their present bunch more opportunities to rescue a disappointing season.

Remove a day off the calendar. Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium, the Yankees were defeated by the Tampa Bay Rays 5-2, despite Carlos Rodón only pitching for four innings.

Bryan Hoch ⚾️ @BryanHoch Cashman: "We're in it to win it. We stayed the course. We've got Nestor coming back as well as Loaisiga soon. We know that we have better baseball in us, although we haven't shown that and proven that. But we've got two more months to show that now."

Yankees fans lashed out at Cashman after the loss, expressing their anger on social media.

"Cashman and boone must go. No accountability for years of egregious mismanagement. Hal should sell the team, he is an embarrassment to what George built. Once the envy of the sporting world, now the laughing stock," wrote one furious user while the other commented: "'Clueless Cashman' what an arrogant saboteur. #Yankees"

"The only ones who believe this are Brian Cashman and Hal Steinbrenner. The Boone Puppet just nods his head Yeas...."

"I could have predicted this response. He must think we are all morons. Can Nestor and Loaisiga hit???"

"It's psychotic how all Cashman and Boone need to do is read Twitter to know what not to say, yet they blindly continue repeating the same things over and over again without realizing how dumb they sound, even to the most average fan."

"@YankeesSTOP! ENOUGH! I can’t listen to Cashman say injured players returning are just like trade deadline acquisitions. It makes me and every other Yankees fan want to take garden scissors to our ears and cut them off."

Brian Cashman's answer to angry Yankees fans

When asked if he was going in the right direction, Cashman answered:

“You can’t stop (the booing) until you play better and put some wins on the board. It’s as simple as that. There’s nothing I can say to it other than that we’re out there fighting and competing and trying to hit that win column. And if you don’t, that’s what comes with it.”

"Fire Cashman" shouts were heard during the middle innings and the bottom of the ninth before the Rays' shutout was broken and the tying run reached the plate. Giancarlo Stanton then struck out on four pitches to finish the game.

Some spectators who stayed for the whole nine-inning game booed the last outburst to express their disbelief in the Yankees players, manager Aaron Boone, Yankee Global Enterprises chairman Hal Steinbrenner, and Cashman.