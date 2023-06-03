New York Yankees pitcher Luis Severino had a night to forget in their series opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday.

The New York pitcher gave away seven runs in four innings as the Yankees fell 8-4 to the Dodgers. With the Yankees offense unable to make up for Severino's lackluster performance from the mound, fans were enraged with the loss and put the blame on the Dominican pitcher.

Severino was the starting pitcher for the Yankees in what promised to be the biggest series of the month. However, the game was already taken away from them as the Dodgers hit six runs off Severino in the first inning.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In the bottom of the third, J. D. Martinez launched another homer off Severino, which cumulated in seven runs off the Dominican in four innings pitched. The loss was a huge disappointment for Yankees fans in a soldout Dodgers Stadium. They took to social media to voice their anger:

"He should never pitch another game as a Yankee I hope," wrote one fan on Twitter.

"The Luis Severino 5-year 52.5 million contract will go down as one of the worst contracts in Yankees history," added another.

Here are the top Twitter reactions:

Diego - GLEYBER SZN (34-24 @ExtendGleyber Luis Severino should never pitch another game as a Yankee i hope Luis Severino should never pitch another game as a Yankee i hope

Morty @EvilMortyD69 The Luis Severino 5 year 52.5 million contract will go down as one of the worst contracts in Yankees history. The Luis Severino 5 year 52.5 million contract will go down as one of the worst contracts in Yankees history.

Gary Phillips @GaryHPhillips A good night for Josh Donaldson and Giancarlo Stanton in their returns, but Luis Severino put the #Yankees in a hole they couldn't crawl out of. #Dodgers win Game 1 of the series. A good night for Josh Donaldson and Giancarlo Stanton in their returns, but Luis Severino put the #Yankees in a hole they couldn't crawl out of. #Dodgers win Game 1 of the series.

isaac @isaacaggy i disowned luis severino today .. i disowned luis severino today ..

Shah ☘️ @toolegendary Luis Severino will not be seeing heaven Luis Severino will not be seeing heaven

Max Goodman @MaxTGoodman Luis Severino's third start of 2023 is in the books.



His fastball velocity was down 2.3 mph (compared to his season average). He topped out at 96.6 mph in L.A. tonight after reaching 100 mph last weekend.



Severino gave up seven runs, nine hits and three homers in four innings. Luis Severino's third start of 2023 is in the books.His fastball velocity was down 2.3 mph (compared to his season average). He topped out at 96.6 mph in L.A. tonight after reaching 100 mph last weekend.Severino gave up seven runs, nine hits and three homers in four innings.

Severino made his MLB debut for the Yankees in April 2015, after being signed as an international free agent in 2011.

He has had a good career, getting named an All-Star in 2017 and 2018. However, he has had a tough time this season, which was rounded off by a dismal performance on Friday.

Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw shines as Luis Severino flops for Yankees

Contrary to the dismal performance from New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino, his LA Dodgers counterpart had a night to remember.

Clayton Kershaw gave away only two runs in the seven innings he pitched, keeping the New York offence at bay. While Giancarlo Stanton and Josh Donalson both hit homers off Kershaw, it was nowhere near enough to save the Yankees from their pitcher's implosion early in the game.

With two games remaining, the Yankees are under pressure to get something out of the series and stay competitive in the MLB.

Poll : 0 votes