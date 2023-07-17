Despite flopping to last place in the AL East division following a loss in Colorado on Sunday, the New York Yankees are still reportedly poised to make a splash at the August 1 MLB Trade Deadline.

With a record of 50-44, the team stands two games out of the final AL Wild Card berth, and nine games behind the Tampa Bay Rays in their own division.

Despite many, including significant portions of their own fanbase, all but writing off the season, recent reports from MLB insider Mark Feinsand paints a very different picture. According to a Twitter post by Feinsand, the Yankees will be busy come the first day of next month.

Mark Feinsand @Feinsand It has been well documented that the Yankees are seeking corner outfield help by the Trade Deadline, but according to sources, New York is also seeking to upgrade its catching, starting rotation and back end of the bullpen in the next two weeks.

According to Feinsand, the Bronx Bombers are interested in corner infieldiers, catchers, starters and relivers. The sudden urgency has caused some fans to question why the desperation suddenly seemed to take hold, taking aim at the team's GM, Brian Cashman.

Dan Campeas @DCamp12 @Feinsand So basically "the Yankees are trying to create a brand new team for the second half of the season"

Matt @mattcolumbia_ @Feinsand Almost like Cashman doesn’t know how to construct contending/deep roster when given $300+ million

With a .228 batting average since June 15, the Yankees are second only to the Oakland Athletics, the MLB's worst team, in the category during that period of time. However, many believe that it is now too late to fix the issues that have defined the club this season.

David Bruder @DBYankees1

Maybe try constructing a better roster going into the season? @Feinsand Be nice if Cashman wasn't always chasing after his tail every year at the deadline.Maybe try constructing a better roster going into the season?

The catcher's position is also one of contention. With .229 hitter Kyle Higashioka looking overwhelmed, the team is reportedly looking at a big-name catcher. While obtaining one of the league's elite catchers will be a challenge, some have taken this as evidence that the team is interested in Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rustchman. Rutschman, 25, was the AL Rookie of the Year last season, and a contestant in the recent Home Run Derby.

that’s baseball, suzyn @harlan2pence @Feinsand What catcher are they possibly getting, there are like 6 good all around catchers in baseball and they’re all on good teams already

Run production remains a challenge for the New York Yankees. Ever since losing captain Aaron Judge to a foot injury in early June, they score nearly half as much without him.

New York Yankees 2023 deadline results a true mystery

While Feinsand has done well to summarize the needs of the organization, the AL East and wider playoff picture come the end of the month will play a massive role. If the Bombers know that they will not go anywhere, expect them to wait until the offseason to make any of these big, brash moves.

