Harrison Bader was put on the irrevocable waivers list by the New York Yankees. The news came in after the club's decision to prioritise younger players in the lineup. Interestingly Bader couldn't quite comprehend the situation before a news flash by ESPN broke out the story to him.

Harrison Bader was acquired by the Yankees last year on the trade deadline from the St. Louis Cardinals. A Bronx native, the 29-year-old was used well during the postseason and got a place in the starting lineup this season. However, the 2023 season didn't go as planned, both for Bader and the Yanks.

On Tuesday, he was put on the waivers list by the Yankees. Bader has 48 hours before teams try to sign him or else he will remain contracted to the Bombers. After the season, he will then head to free agency.

Most teams do not discuss with the players that they are being waivered away. That was also the case with Bader, as he found out from the TV at the clubhouse when the ESPN broadcast talked about his situation.

“I never even watch ESPN, that’s what’s funny about it,” he said during a chat with reporters after a game. “I just don’t even watch ESPN, and all of a sudden, here we go."

Harrison Bader hopeful of future after exit from New York

The outfielder had to sit on the bench twice in four days before Tuesday's game against the Detroit Tigers. However, Harrison Bader is taking it positively, as he's hopeful for the future.

"I just know when I get the bat in my hands, and I get an opportunity to play center field, I know what I can do. So I’m just excited, and we’ll see where it goes.”

The center fielder also said that the thoughts of the waivers crossed his mind when he took the field against the Tigers. He went 0-4 and made an uncharacteristic mistake in defence.