Yankees GM Brian Cashman drops hint at adding right-handed power before Opening Day

As the New York Yankees prepare to start their 2025 MLB season this week, GM Brian Cashman has stated that they are considering adding another right-handed bat to their lineup.

With injuries to key right-handers like Giancarlo Stanton and DJ LeMahieu, the New York lineup has some areas where it could be improved. Additions like Cody Bellinger and Jazz Chisholm Jr. have added more left-handed bats to their lineup and Cashman told reporters that he would prefer to have more balance in the lineup.

At the start of the MLB season last year, the Yankees had a predominantly right-handed batting order. Since Chisholm Jr. was brought in ahead of the trade deadline last year while Bellinger was signed over the offseason in the winter. Faced with several injuries during Spring Training this year, the in-house replacement options are also predominantly left-handed.

Catcher Austin Wells is expected to break into the lineup, adding another lefty. Additionally, other options like infielder Ben Rice and switch hitter Jasson Dominguez also add to the left-handed options.

Speaking to reporters in a recent press conference, Brian Cashman addressed their shortage of right-handed bats, saying (via The Athletic):

“I think some choices have emerged in camp, then it comes down to if those choices are better than anything else that might exist outside that you could either trade for and that you are comfortable enough giving up what it would take to get.”

“We’re measuring that versus options that might get the bad word in another camp that they’re not making it and all of a sudden we’re competing for those services.”

It remains to be seen if the New York front office will make a move ahead of Opening Day or wait for the first few games of the new season to play out. One way or another, Cashman's words point to the fact that the Yankees' lineup is still a work in progress and they are on the lookout for new additions.

Yankees GM Brian Cashman confirms Carlos Carrasco will part of the roster on Opening Day

With Gerrit Cole out for the entire season and Luis Gil also on the injured list at least for a few weeks, the New York Yankees need to bolster their starting rotation. To address those pitching needs, GM Brian Cashman has announced that veteran Carlos Carrasco will be a part of the roster on Opening Day (via Brian Hoch):

“He’s had a good camp, and obviously he has earned the right to come north with us.”

The 38-year-old veteran pitcher was on a minor league contract from which he could have opted out on Saturday. Instead, he will be part of the roster on Opening Day after an impressive Spring Training. The Venezuelan posted a 1.69 ERA over 16 innings in 5 games, recording 7 walks and 15 strikeouts this spring.

